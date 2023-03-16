LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has once again received the designation as a military-friendly school.
EOU will be awarded a silver level military-friendly institution designation for the 2023-2024 academic year in the April Guide to Military Friendly Schools. EOU does not take this designation lightly, according to a press release, as it encourages enrollment and helps sustain retention rates among military service members.
More than 1,800 universities participated in the 2023-24 survey, and 530 schools were awarded levels of gold, silver or bronze designations for their military-friendly services and programs.
Being designated a military-friendly institution allows EOU to stand out from other universities for active duty service members and veterans seeking the right fit for higher education. Eastern Oregon University ranks among the top 15% in the nation for military-friendly institutions.
“(The designation) does help when traveling around to military bases and promoting Eastern Oregon University," Military/Veteran Coordinator Kerry Thompson said. "The designation is one thing that service members look for when choosing a school.”
According to Thompson, Eastern Oregon University, and other universities, fill out a survey and the designation is determined based on the survey feedback provided by the institutions about the services, systems and resources the university offers to past and present military service members.
Eastern gives priority registration to veterans, which allows them to register for classes first when registration opens each term. Military members have the opportunity at first dibs on the classes they want to take before registration opens to other Eastern students.
EOU also dedicates an adviser for military/veteran students, which draws interest from active duty and veteran military members alike.
The university offers credit to veterans for their service, and many scholarships and awards are available for military members and their qualifying dependents.
The Active Duty Military Award at EOU covers all remaining tuition balance for qualifying active duty military service members using tuition assistance after their assistance benefits are exhausted each term.
According to Thompson, there are approximately 350 members of the military currently enrolled at Eastern Oregon University, though this number also includes eligible dependents and both online and on-campus students.
This is not the first time EOU has been designated a military-friendly institution, according to Public Relations Specialist Michael Dakota.
EOU has achieved this designation as a military-friendly institution frequently since at least 2015, according to the school's website. In 2020, EOU was awarded the gold standard as a military-friendly institution.
“I have been here for about 10 years and EOU has been designated a military-friendly institution a lot since I have been here,” Thompson said.
