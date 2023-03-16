Eastern Oregon University Inlow Hall

Students walk across campus in front of Eastern Oregon University's Inlow Hall. The university has once again received the designation as a military-friendly school for the 2023-24 academic year.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has once again received the designation as a military-friendly school.

EOU will be awarded a silver level military-friendly institution designation for the 2023-2024 academic year in the April Guide to Military Friendly Schools. EOU does not take this designation lightly, according to a press release, as it encourages enrollment and helps sustain retention rates among military service members.

