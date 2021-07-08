LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is staying the course in its COVID-19 summer protocols following Gov. Kate Brown’s recent executive order lifting mask mandates in Oregon.
Brown announced on Friday, June 25, that Oregon would end mask and social distancing mandates at the end of the month. Masks are no longer required on a statewide level, but businesses, universities and counties can choose their own requirements. EOU is continuing its health and safety guidelines through the summer, with eyes set on a potential return to normalcy in the fall semester.
“We’re watching it carefully and seeing if we can get to that place where we can be essentially back to normal with the vaccine policy in place, where students, faculty and staff would not be required to wear masks,” Vice President for University Advancement Tim Seydel said.
EOU announced a vaccination requirement for students and staff earlier in June that will affect its future requirements for wearing a face covering.
No major changes to university guidelines
EOU President Tom Insko released a public letter on June 30 addressing the university’s direction regarding COVID-19 protocols. In the letter, Insko stated that EOU’s current policies and guidelines for face coverings and social distancing will remain in effect, pending further instruction from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The vaccination requirement was put in place to encourage students and staff to receive the vaccine during the summer break.
“This is consistent with our commitment throughout the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of the entire EOU community and intended to support a return to fully in-person operations and activities in the fall,” Insko said in the announcement.
Despite Oregon’s statewide mandates officially changing on June 30, EOU for now will continue to enforce face coverings in shared indoor spaces. However, buildings on the campus in La Grande will open for public access after previously being closed during the pandemic. Visitors to campus and prospective students will be allowed in buildings as long as they follow the university’s guidelines.
EOU will allow students to gather without masks in groups of eight or fewer if they are in an enclosed space and can show proof of vaccination. As for outdoor activities, students and staff are not required to wear face coverings or practice social distancing. Per Eastern’s face covering policy, masks are still required at in-person settings, shared lab spaces and in the bookstore, library and dining halls.
Masked Mountaineers on campus
While the university is sticking to the mask mandates during the summer, it is understood across campus that the goal is to get back to normal operations by the fall.
“I’m just kind of excited at the possibility,” business professor Peter Maille said. “It’s hard, frankly. A lot of people have had enough of the Zoom sessions.”
Maille expressed the sentiment that professors and staff at the university adjusted effectively to online learning as well as the protocols surrounding in-person classes.
“By and large, the students did a very good job of wearing the masks last year, and the folks who did face-to-face learning are capable of doing the same if it’s necessary this time around,” Maille said.
As for the student body, the desire to return to the classroom is evident.
“I think it’s easier for me to concentrate in person with the professor face-to-face, rather than staring at a computer where I get distracted easier,” EOU student Jackie Amaya said.
According to Seydel, EOU plans on returning to full, in-person learning next school year depending on any changes that may occur during the summer. This opens the door for large events like football games, concerts, student-run organizations and campus life activities to engage at a more normal pace.
“I’m excited because I was a freshman this year, so my first year was during COVID,” EOU student Chayann Partain said. “I’m excited to try to make more friends and have in-person classes versus learning through a screen.”
Partain will serve as a resident assistant next school year and noted that the university plans to expand the capacity in on-campus residential buildings. Last year, dorm rooms were limited to two students per room, which will be upped to a maximum of three this year.
Plans for fall include face-to-face classes
Most learning on campus last year involved face coverings, social distancing and virtual learning. However, the Masters of Arts in Teaching program through the College of Education was one of the first to return to in-person instruction during the pandemic. The 10-month program puts great value on applying teaching skills in a classroom setting, so the students and staff adjusted to a hybrid classroom.
“We’re modeling what we did last year,” said Matt Seimears, dean of the College of Education, of plans for the fall. “We were very cautious and we worked heavily with the state and human resources.”
According to Seimears, the hybrid program combined virtual learning and face-to-face interaction, which students will likely be able to opt into this coming fall semester. Since the program places its students in local schools for hands-on teaching, Seimears and the university plan to communicate with local school districts to meet the required vaccination and pandemic protocols in place.
“I have had no complaints from students,” Seimears said. “As far as I’m aware, things have been moving kind of steadily and in a progressive manner.”
The College of Education is one example where in-person learning is crucial to the program, which creates the need for balance between other programs. Labs, art classes and STEM programs often require face-to-face interaction, while other majors might include large lectures with high enrollment.
“That’s part of the reason why we’re still maintaining the vaccination requirement, pending the FDA approval,” Seydel said. “We want everybody to have a safe and healthy environment, including our students and of course our faculty and staff.”
According to Seydel, the university is still emphasizing the need for vaccinations in order to mitigate against potential new strains and create a safer environment for students to return to. Exemption processes for medical and nonmedical reasons are required for students and staff who choose not to receive the vaccination prior to the fall.
“I hope that we can be open in the fall, back to normal operations and have students in the classroom and on campus,” Seydel said.
Until then, the university will expect students, staff and visitors to abide by the continued mandates until further notice.
“I’m just excited to see the difference and the community that we’ll be able to build as a university,” Partain said.
