Eastern Oregon University students Morgan Shines, from left, Fallen Bolman and Rosa Ramirez help sort food on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, before it is delivered to food banks. The school's annual food drive held exceeded the organizer's expectations, collecting thousands of pounds of nonperishable items for area food banks.
Michael K. Dakota/Contributed Photo
Eastern Oregon University football players Joey Gutierrez left, and Karson Brown help unload canned food items that were collected by EOU students on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
LA GRANDE — Kate Gekeler summed up the recently completed Eastern Oregon University food drive in two words.
“Incredibly proud,” the 2023 food drive and retention coordinator said about the students and employees who raised money for the Union County Food Bank and collected hundreds of cans of nonperishable goods for area food banks.
Gekeler said EOU students and employees were very active in getting donations.
“The wrestling team and football team really went out of their way to do a blend of food and money donations that will impact our community in an incredible way,” she said. “EOU employees applied for grant funds through the Soroptimists of La Grande and received $5,000 to purchase non-food items such as toiletries and paper products.”
Gekeler said local business owners, such as Northwest Furniture and Mattress, Thai Fresh Gardens, Becky's Burger Wagon, Carter Custom Cleaning, The Archives and John Howard and Associates, were also very generous.
“This year, in total from all donors, EOU raised a total of over $12,400,” she said.
Although a significant amount of food and money will stay in Union County, Gekeler said the food and money that was collected will help 22 food banks in Union, Baker, Grant and Wallowa counties.
The 2022 Food Drive was a record-breaking year and Gekeler said the goal was to top that in terms of raising money and collecting canned goods.
“We smashed last year's record,” she said. “I’m incredibly proud, our students have spent hours at local grocery stores, out in the community speaking to business owners and they have been pushing their comfort zones in order to give back to the community.”
Students and staff gathered at Quinn Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to load the canned goods into vans where it will be taken to be counted.
EOU student and woman wrestler Morgan Shines was on hand to help sort and load canned goods with a number of other students.
“I know my team has been working really hard to collect all these cans and collect money for the food drive,” she said. “I need to pull my weight as well, this is for my community, this is for our fans, our people. These people support us and I need to show my support back.”
Gekeler credits the students willing to help that made the drive successful. EOU student Moses McAnich hoped he could impact someone's life significantly.
“The world is not in short supply of kindness,” he said. “The smallest kindnesses are the ones that don't always get noticed but are often the most memorable.”
EOU student Anjelynn Baron called the food drive “intrinsically rewarding.”
“I am contributing to something bigger than myself,” she said.
