LA GRANDE — After a three-year hiatus, the Eastern Oregon University commencement ceremony will return to its normal routine.
The graduation ceremony will take place at 9:30 am. Saturday, June 11, at the university’s football field at Community Stadium — following two years of altered ceremonies due to COVID-19 and the field’s turf replacement in 2019, commencement will now be back to a standard format.
This year’s graduation marks the university’s 92nd commencement ceremony. EOU anticipates awarding up to 675 degrees and certificates this academic year, with more than 300 undergraduate and master’s students set to walk across the stage. All who finished their courses in the summer of 2021, fall of 2021 or winter or 2022 are invited to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.
The last two years the COVID-19 pandemic altered Eastern’s graduation plans, with the university turning to virtual gatherings and drive-thru ceremonies.
Last year, Eastern graduates packed their cars with family members and received their diplomas from EOU President Thomas Insko on the west side of campus. The brigade of cars, many clad with balloons and decorations, included 2020 graduates who did not have a chance to receive their diploma in person the previous year.
In 2018, Eastern graduates did not experience the packed football stadium and extra seating typical of a regular year’s commencement because the university was replacing the football field turf, a project that helped Eastern continue to serve as a hub for numerous collegiate and high school athletic events.
According to the university’s registrar, the 2022 commencement team and university officials are still in the process of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic trends if any potential restrictions or attendance routines need to be adjusted.
The in-person event is open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come-first-served basis with ADA seating directly on the field. Viewers can also tune in to a livestream at the following link, youtube.com/user/EOUAV.
Other commencement activities are planned for Friday, June 10: the Oregon Health and Science University will hold its annual convention and awards ceremony at 8:30 a.m.; the Eastern student awards assembly begins at 1:30 p.m.; and a special celebration for online and onsite students is at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, prior to the main commencement on June 11, there will be a hooding ceremony for master’s graduates at Gilbert Plaza at 8:45 a.m.
With the commencement ceremony back in its standard form on the Eastern football field, the university is planning accordingly for a large crowd.
ADA assistance will be provided to transport individuals to and from farther parking lots. All regular campus parking spaces will be free for public usage.
During the ceremony, refreshments will be provided at the stadium’s concession stand.
No photos will be allowed on the field, as a professional photographer will be present to take photos of each graduate — photos are allowed from the stands area.
