Eastern Oregon University

Students walk across campus in front of Eastern Oregon University's Inlow Hall. 

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees tackled a number of topics, including enrollment management, funding models, online programs, strategic plan performance indicators, and diversity, equity, inclusion and access strategic plans during its regular meeting of the 2022-23 academic year on Feb. 15-16.

The board received an update from Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Executive Director Ben Cannon, who discussed the proposed budget by the governor that would increase funding for needs-based grants, with the majority of the school’s students qualifying for the funds.

