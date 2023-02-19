LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees tackled a number of topics, including enrollment management, funding models, online programs, strategic plan performance indicators, and diversity, equity, inclusion and access strategic plans during its regular meeting of the 2022-23 academic year on Feb. 15-16.
The board received an update from Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission Executive Director Ben Cannon, who discussed the proposed budget by the governor that would increase funding for needs-based grants, with the majority of the school’s students qualifying for the funds.
Co-President Lara Moore highlighted the challenges and conversations around the state resources funding model for the university and student success and completion model. She emphasized that Eastern Oregon University has the most competitive price point in Oregon, but conversations around challenges in the formula must be initiated.
The board was also presented with updates on enrollment by Eastern Oregon University Provost Matt Seimers and Director of Admissions Genesis Meaderds. They shared that the school is now using the "Common App," an online application for admission, to attract prospective students who may not otherwise know about the university.
“Boosting enrollment is a national challenge,” Moore said. “EOU has some of the best enrollment numbers in Oregon. Yes, we have challenges, but not as many as others.”
The board also met with the school’s online program partner, Wiley Education Services, to discuss the program portfolio, the current status of the partnership and the range of services provided by Wiley for support of the university's overall enrollment efforts.
Duane Boyer was recognized during the second day of the trustee meeting, receiving the Trustees' Meritorious Service Award for more than 50 years of teaching music at the university.
The meeting also included a presentation on the Agriculture Entrepreneurship degree program by Visiting Assistant Professor of Business Chad Mueller and Dean of the College of Business Ed Henninger. Mueller discussed the program's purpose of turning out students with skills and knowledge that appeal to employers or allow them to start their own agriculture-oriented companies.
“It’s been an exciting year and a half,” he said. “We are building a unique program, it’s always changing.”
The Board reviewed EOU's 2022 Annual Report and the university's progress toward achieving six major goals laid out in its strategic plan, "The Ascent: 2029." Moore noted the need to update some of the goals in light of the pandemic, which altered the way students are evaluating and utilizing education.
Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Bennie Moses-Mesubed discussed recruitment, retention, development, campus culture and engagement with the board, emphasizing the need for a multi-pronged approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We need to realize our efforts need a multi-prong approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.