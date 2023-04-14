Eastern Oregon University hosting diversity conference

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University's Celebrate, Educate, Appreciate Diversity Conference is now in its 12th year and has become a staple event on the university's calendar.
The half-day conference, scheduled for May 6 at Quinn Coliseum, offers an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the community to engage with critical issues surrounding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
The conference aims to foster a shared understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, promote self-awareness, encourage reflection and build allies and community.
Grace Shirk, ASEOU's current director for diversity and equity, who is in charge of planning this year's conference, is excited to help bring this project to fruition. She hopes that the conference will introduce students to new ideas and perspectives and inspire them to model equity and inclusion within their own spaces.
“It’s a challenge, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience,” she said. “I hope that this conference is able to introduce students to new ideas and perspectives and helps them find ways to model equity and inclusion within their own spaces. I look forward to the process and can’t wait for everyone to participate.”
The conference's first session will be presented by the Tri-Cities Diversity & Inclusion Council team, Naima Chambers and Lynn Carlson. The session will focus on the basics of diversity, equity and inclusion, providing a foundational understanding and common language for engaging in DEI work to address systemic inequities and improve life outcomes for those who have been historically marginalized.
The second session will be a Dialogues on Diversity workshop designed to provide tools that help participants gain greater awareness of emerging cultural and demographic trends. Participants will learn how to talk about and understand each other's differences, as well as how to understand and talk about their own multiple identities. The workshop also aims to equip participants with the tools to engage in open and honest dialogue, recognizing that differences in experiences and perspectives can be beneficial in building trust and solving problems.
The CEAD Conference challenges attendees to gain a greater awareness and understanding of power, privilege, biases, and stereotypes, as well as an appreciation for differences in groups, backgrounds, cultures, practices, and worldviews. The conference fosters thoughtful and informative dialogue that challenges multiple perspectives and promotes understanding.
EOU's CEAD conference is organized by the Student Council for Multicultural Affairs, the Center for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging and other campus partners. Online registration is open until April 28, and attendees can request to receive a diversity training certificate after the conference.
Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Bennie Moses-Mesubed is excited about this year's conference, which will lay the foundation for exploring diversity, equity and inclusion in identity, self-awareness, reflection and embracing the complexity of equity choices.
“As we continue to grow our equity lens, we hope to center the lived experiences of those who are most marginalized and impacted by systemic inequities, in order to address barriers faced and consider ways of redesigning our learning spaces for all students to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from,” he said.
