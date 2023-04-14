Eastern Oregon University hosting diversity conference

Eastern Oregon University's CEAD Conference invites attendees to gain a greater awareness and understanding of power, privilege, biases and stereotypes, as well as a broader understanding of differences in groups, backgrounds, cultures, practices and worldviews.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University's Celebrate, Educate, Appreciate Diversity Conference is now in its 12th year and has become a staple event on the university's calendar.

The half-day conference, scheduled for May 6 at Quinn Coliseum, offers an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the community to engage with critical issues surrounding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.