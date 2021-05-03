LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University math professor Amy Yielding recently cohosted the Pacific Inland Mathematics Undergraduate Conference for college students to present their original math research.
This was the second year the conference was online only, due to the ongoing pandemic, and the first year EOU hosted the event, which more than 13 colleges and universities attended April 10.
Yielding and her colleagues, Bonni Dichone of Gonzaga University and Nathan Gibson of Oregon State University, recognized their students needed an opportunity to present their work, so the trio got the conference up and running, according to a report from EOU.
"These little meetings where it's undergraduate-only and math specific are really helpful for the students because it boosts their morale that they're not alone," Yielding said. "(It shows them) there's other people who are really into this stuff, provides an audience that knows what they are talking about and asks good questions. ... They can all geek out, and there's just something about it that is just amazing."
Yielding also works closely with the EOU Math Club, which had four members who presented their own research at the conference.
Cash prizes went to the top speakers thanks to the Pacific Northwest Section of the Mathematical Association of America and Pi Mu Epsilon.
Learn more about the EOU mathematics program at eou.edu/math.
