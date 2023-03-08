LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s online student newspaper, The Voice, may soon be silenced forever.

The EOU Student Fee Committee recently voted to cut all funding for The Voice in the upcoming 2023-24 school year, meaning the newspaper likely will not be able to continue operating after the current school year because its sole source of funding is the money it receives annually from the Student Fee Committee.

