LA GRANDE — A pair of recent killings on or near college campuses have hit close to home for Eastern Oregon University leaders.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, and a 22-year-old University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three football players and wounding two other people as they returned by bus from a field trip. Both acts of violence appear to have occurred Sunday, Nov. 13.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.