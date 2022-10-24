LA GRANDE — To further Eastern Oregon University’s ability to welcome students from all backgrounds, it is now offering in-state tuition to members of all 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States.

Tim Seydel, vice president for University Advancement, said in-state tuition is available for on-campus and online students and came out of discussions among EOU staff, faculty and administrators.

