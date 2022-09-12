LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees is a step away from launching its search for a successor to former President Tom Insko. 

The board’s search will begin once it adopts a resolution outlining its presidential search and selection process, Resolution 20-08, which the board of trustees will vote on Monday, Sept. 26, after the university community has had a chance to fully review it, according to Tim Seydel, EOU’s vice president for university advancement.

