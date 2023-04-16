LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s presidential search process is nearing completion with three finalists making separate campus visits before the end of April.
The university will host each candidate on campus on April 20-21, April 24-25 and April 27-28 respectively. During their day-and-a-half visits, the finalists will have the opportunity to learn more about the school and its mission and values while engaging with students, faculty, staff, partners and members of the community and region.
“We are excited to be entering the final stages of the search for EOU’s next leader with three excellent and well-qualified candidates,” Board Chair Cheryl Martin said. “I’m very pleased and want to thank the search committee for their excellent work in interviewing and recommending finalists from a very strong pool. We are a strong organization and it shows in this search.”
As part of the visits, the university will also host a public forum and community reception for each candidate where the public will have an opportunity to meet them. Each candidate's name and relevant information will be released two days prior to their arrival on campus.
“The board and the university are keenly focused on hiring a leader who will continue the great work our university community has accomplished over the past several years, and build on the momentum we have toward achieving our Ascent 2029 strategic plan goals,” Martin said.
According to EOU Vice President for University Advancement Tim Seydel, candidates were impressed with the school’s innovative academic majors, student-focused programs and state designation as Oregon’s Rural University.
“EOU has made great strides in the last number of years, thanks to the work of a lot of people supporting and driving our strategic goals and initiatives,” said Seydel. “Recognition on state and national levels for programs such as the Oregon Teacher Pathway, new majors like Ag Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Rural Systems, platforms like the REV Center and projects like Moon Shot for Equity are impressive successes, and are attractive to great leaders.”
