LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s presidential search process is nearing completion with three finalists making separate campus visits before the end of April. 

The university will host each candidate on campus on April 20-21, April 24-25 and April 27-28 respectively. During their day-and-a-half visits, the finalists will have the opportunity to learn more about the school and its mission and values while engaging with students, faculty, staff, partners and members of the community and region.

