LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees is a step closer to getting its search for a new president into high gear.

The board has named a 22-member presidential search committee to help it find a successor to Tom Insko, who stepped down in August. The search committee is headed by David Nelson, of Pendleton, a former member of the EOU Board of Trustees and a state senator from 1997 to 2013. Nelson served as chair of the board of trustees from 2015 through 2020.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.