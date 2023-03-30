LA GRANDE — If you see something, say something. This has been the message to students, faculty and staff at Eastern Oregon University following two recent high profile incidents on campus.

Students, however, are still worried after two unrelated criminal incidents happened on campus in a rather short period of time. Robert Fox, 33, of La Grande, was taken into custody on Feb. 26 after he attempted to take a student’s belongings from a residence hall. Then, a few weeks later on March 12, Philip Thompson, 45, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested in connection with the assault of a student in Hoke Union Building.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.