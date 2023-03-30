LA GRANDE — If you see something, say something. This has been the message to students, faculty and staff at Eastern Oregon University following two recent high profile incidents on campus.
Students, however, are still worried after two unrelated criminal incidents happened on campus in a rather short period of time. Robert Fox, 33, of La Grande, was taken into custody on Feb. 26 after he attempted to take a student’s belongings from a residence hall. Then, a few weeks later on March 12, Philip Thompson, 45, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested in connection with the assault of a student in Hoke Union Building.
“There are always some instances on any campus and ours is no different,” Vice President of University Advancement Tim Seydel said.
Eastern takes the safety of students, staff and visitors very seriously, Seydel said. As does local law enforcement, according to La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays.
La Grande Police Department regularly tracks the number of calls for service to the university, Hays said. Generally there are a few incidents each year, some of which are noncriminal, that require police response to campus. There were the two recent unrelated incidents on campus, Hays said, but overall the police have not seen an increase in the number of calls for service. However, they will continue to monitor and track this.
“The two incidents that we most recently had were high profile because they’re unusual. We don’t have a lot of incidents on campus like that,” Eastern’s Director of Safety and Security Jim Hoffman said.
Hoffman does not have the numbers to compare in order to definitively say if there has been an increase in crime on campus. However, he did say that the university has seen an increased number of people not affiliated with Eastern spending time on campus, especially in Hoke and the library.
Students voice concerns
Freshman Kaden Phillips chose Eastern Oregon University because of the location, year-round outdoor recreational activities and lower tuition; but overall safety on campus was a big factor in why he chose EOU.
“I do feel unsafe, especially if I am out on campus at night. I know someone who had their car broken into. I have a friend who knows someone who had their dorm broken into and some of their stuff was stolen. It’s scary," he said. "I chose EOU for several reasons, but one reason was because I thought crime was much lower than it’s been."
Similarly, some students are worried the increase in crime might hurt enrollment.
“I think the increase in crime might hurt enrollment," Justin Lay, a former undergraduate campus student and prospective masters student, said. "Students won’t want to attend a university that doesn’t keep their students and faculty safe. I am surprised about the increase in crime because the campus always felt safe before.”
University’s response
Eastern has increased safety precautions and educational programming to students following the two incidents.
“We have increased security on campus recently, so we’re doing extra patrols through housing and we’re doing extra patrols through all the buildings,” Hoffman said.
Seydel said they are assessing how buildings are accessed on campus. A recent change was implemented at Hoke where the building can only be entered after regular business hours with a school-issued ID card.
Most buildings are locked after hours, but Seydel said they are considering options for buildings that are regularly accessed by students after hours, such as Loso Hall and Quinn Coliseum.
However, Hoffman said, this is a balancing act because students need to be able to access facilities at all hours of the day.
“I need to provide access to the students so they have access to a good quality education and that may include access to a ceramics lab at 11 p.m. because that’s when they work and that’s when they have time," he said. "So, we need to find solutions to allow for that, while also maintaining the safety and security of the building and the students."
Another focus has been educating students on safety precautions, Seydel said. Hoffman has been working with Residence Life and Student Affairs to increase educational programming for students “to give them more awareness.”
Seydel said that a lot of students come from small towns where people do not need to lock their car or house doors. It can be hard to get into the mindset that these safety precautions are necessary, especially for students who come from a fairly safe environment.
The message to students, as well as faculty and staff, has been to report anything that seems out of the ordinary, Seydel said. Given the incidents on campus has been a heightened awareness from everyone on campus, which he believes has led to more calls.
Hoffman agreed, saying campus security has been receiving calls from students that they otherwise might not normally have made given the increased awareness.
Partnership between university and law enforcement
The university also has a strong connection with local law enforcement, Hoffman said. He works personally with Hays and is in contact with him almost daily. There is also an agreement in place with Union County dispatch, so that Eastern’s security office is notified if an officer is dispatched to campus.
“I’ve been here two years and since I’ve been here the relationship between EOU and the local police department is above and beyond what I’ve seen at other institutions," Hoffman said. "They are very supportive of us, we are very supportive of them."
La Grande Police Department has been the agency responsible for handling the two recent incidents on campus. Hays said Hoffman and his staff have been helpful with providing police reports, witness information, suspect information and detailed inventories of stolen items.
“We partnered on these incidents from the beginning, bringing a successful conclusion to both,” he said.
The proximity of the police department and sheriff’s office to campus is very helpful, Hoffman said. Seydel added that this is something the university often points out to families and studies.
“There has never been a delay in terms of their response and also there has never been a problem with their follow up,” Seydel said.
The police department is also heavily involved in proactive safety assessment on campus. The two organizations do walkthroughs of campus buildings and identify potential security concerns.
“We communicate often about potential problems on campus and mitigate those before there is any problems,” Hays said.
Police officers also speak to incoming freshmen during orientation events and other events on campus to help build a positive relationship with the student body, according to Hays.
The relationship also extends past campus security, Hays said. They have a good relationship with student relations, residence life and university advancement. Both the university and the police department participate in each other’s hiring boards.
“These relationships allow us to communicate easily between our agencies and be systematic in our approach to problem solving,” he said.
Resources available for students
There are many resources available for students who have been impacted by the recent incidents — either directly or indirectly.
Hoffman has made the District Attorney’s Victim Assistance office available for students who have been directly involved.
Seydel also wants students to remember that campus security is available around the clock. If it is late at night and a student feels uncomfortable walking across campus alone they can call security and someone will come walk with them.
He also encourages any students struggling to reach out to their residence life assistant or student affairs. A coach or faculty member can also be a great resource, he added.
“We have a great counseling center for students so if they have any concerns or angst or just want to talk it through with somebody, we’ve got two great psychologists on campus who will work with them,” Seydel said.
Mental health and homelessness
There may be a connection between mental health, homelessness and the recent incidents on campus. According to Hays, it appears that both of the suspects in the theft and assault case suffer from mental health disorders. The suspect from the assault also appears to be homeless.
Seydel recognizes that recent changes in law and policy have affected the number of homeless individuals in the community. The university campus can appear to be a warm and inviting space.
“We are seeing a crisis of homelessness and people suffering from mental health disorders in La Grande, which is the same everywhere. With this increased rate of homeless persons and those suffering from mental health disorders, it is fair to say this is related to the increased incidents on campus,” Hays said. “I think any public spaces in La Grande are going to continue to face issues related to homelessness and mental health disorders until the State of Oregon can come up with better solutions.”
