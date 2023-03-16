LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University updated the hours that the public can access the Hoke Union building on Friday, March 17, following the recent assault of a student and an overall increase of people unaffiliated with the university accessing Hoke, according to a press release from Eastern’s Public Information Representative Michael Dakota.
From Monday through Friday Hoke is open to everyone including the public during normal business hours. After hours during the week and all hours during the weekend the building will only be accessible by using an Eastern ID on a card reader. There are two card readers on the ground level of Hoke — one on the south side of the building near the bookstore and one on the north side near Mac’s Grill.
Monday through Friday
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Open to the public
5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – ID card access only
11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Closed; Special access only
6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – ID card access only
Saturday and Sunday
6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – ID card access only
The change is meant to enhance safety measures for students, employees and visitors, according to the release. Eastern is also reassessing access for each building on campus.
“Eastern Oregon University takes the safety and security of everyone in the EOU community seriously and thanks you for your cooperation and awareness,” Dakota wrote.
Students and employees who do not have a current ID cards can stop by Eastern’s Information Technology Department in room 209 of Ackerman Hall. Alternatively email helpdesk@eou.edu or fill out the ID card webpage.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.