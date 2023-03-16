LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University updated the hours that the public can access the Hoke Union building on Friday, March 17, following the recent assault of a student and an overall increase of people unaffiliated with the university accessing Hoke, according to a press release from Eastern’s Public Information Representative Michael Dakota.

From Monday through Friday Hoke is open to everyone including the public during normal business hours. After hours during the week and all hours during the weekend the building will only be accessible by using an Eastern ID on a card reader. There are two card readers on the ground level of Hoke — one on the south side of the building near the bookstore and one on the north side near Mac’s Grill.

