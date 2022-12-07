LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University officials are concerned about the decline in enrollment at the school, but there are reasons for optimism within the numbers.
The latest enrollment figures show the school has 2,674 students, down from 2,825 students in 2021. The figures represent a total headcount of the student population, including graduate and undergraduate students.
“Overall, we're down which is pretty consistent with what we expected from the pandemic and significant decreases in community college enrollments,” said EOU Vice President for University Advancement Tim Seydel. “It's showing better stability than during the pandemic a couple of years ago. It's not just Eastern, it's every regional public university, privates (universities) are dealing with it as well.”
The prior year, the total student headcount was down 1% and total Student Credit Hours decreased 3.5%, while online enrollments also trended upward at the time.
During the height of the pandemic in 2020, EOU reported a 6.6% increase in online students over 2019 enrollment numbers, with 48% of undergraduate students taking courses online, and in 2019 Eastern Oregon reported a total of 3,067 students, 3% more than in 2018.
“We continuously review our work in recruitment, retention and graduation strategies to identify opportunities where we can eliminate barriers to better serve students and address their needs,” Seydel said.
Around the state
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last month that many of Oregon’s public colleges and universities are seeing fewer students this fall compared to last year, according to the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission and for some institutions, the decline in enrollment is a continuing trend only heightened by the pandemic.
“If you combine all of our public institutions, community colleges and universities — and look at student headcount — fall enrollment is down 1.2% from last year,” HECC Executive Director Ben Cannon said in the OPB report.
Cannon said that enrollment figure is driven by an overall decline in community college enrollment of 3.6% in the state and a slight increase overall in public university enrollment of just less than 1%.
Oregon State University broke an enrollment record, with more than 35,000 students enrolled this fall term, a 3% increase in enrollment over last fall.
The University of Oregon also saw about a 4% increase in the number of enrolled students this fall compared to 2021.
Other Oregon universities haven’t fared as well.
Portland State University saw a 5% drop in enrollment this year. That follows a previous enrollment drop of nearly 11% from fall 2019 to fall 2021, according to HECC data reported by OPB. Western Oregon University saw its enrollment drop by about 6.8%.
Oregon’s largest community college — Portland Community College — continued to shrink this fall. The school’s student headcount fell by about 4%.
Some of the smaller community colleges in the state — such as Oregon Coast, Southwestern and Klamath — saw increased enrollment this fall.
Increase in online students
There are positives in the recent Eastern Oregon University figures. The school is seeing an increase in online students, something Seydel said partially is due to the pandemic.
“We're seeing a few more traditional age students go online than we have in the past, which is more of a unique shift,” he said. “Students who finished their last couple of high school years online are thinking, ‘Well, I'll just stay online and continue on into college.’
The school is also seeing an increase in adults going back to school to get a degree.
"More adult learners are saying, ‘Yes, I need to go back and get a degree and I can do that online as well.’ And they need that degree, they want to get it from us,” Seydel said. “And so our online enrollment is increasing and we expect that to continue."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.