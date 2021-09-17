LA GRANDE — College students are on their way back to La Grande.
Eastern Oregon University is opening its 92nd academic year, beginning the academic term on Monday, Sept. 20.
The university’s fall term kicks off with Convocation, where Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko will issue a “state of the university” address followed by a reception. Move-in on campus begins Sept. 22, while students start classes on Sept. 27.
Beginning on Sept. 23, a week of welcome for incoming students will be held as in-person events and activities take place across the campus. Faculty members will be spending the week prior to classes completing orientation and training.
As the school year begins, the university is encouraging local businesses and organizations to join the campus community at the annual homecoming parade on Oct. 8. The parade takes place on Jefferson Avenue and highlights a weekend of festivities in La Grande.
Heading into the 2021-22 school year, the university will be requiring students and staff to be vaccinated or file a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 22. The requirement was announced in June and allowed for a six-month window after the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Orientation events held during welcome week comply with COVID-19 health guidelines.
