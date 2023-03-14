LA GRANDE — The Observer will have another reporter on staff with intern Jillian Hoefer.
Hoefer comes to the La Grande newsroom through a new internship program with Eastern Oregon University.
“We are excited to have Jillian in the newsroom. She has already brought a lot of energy to the newsroom and everyone is excited to see what else she’ll bring,” Andrew Cutler, The Observer interim editor, said.
Hoefer, who is from Oregon City, is finishing her final year at Eastern where she is pursuing a bachelor of science in English/Writing and a minor in anthropology.
She discovered her passion for journalism through her time working at Eastern’s student newspaper — The Voice. She joined the paper as a reporter during the fall of 2021 where her focus was primarily on covering educational news and student events.
Hoefer currently serves as the editor of The Voice and has also acted as the social media manager.
While she is no stranger to writing and reporting, Hoefer said she is excited to get experience in a professional newsroom to round out her skills.
“It’s been a big transition, but I’m enjoying it. Everyone has been supportive and helpful,” she said.
During her 12 weeks with The Observer, Hoefer will get the chance to report on a number of topics.
After graduation Hoefer plans to pursue a career in journalism — either directly through a job in the field or through continuing her education with a master's program.
“We have an opportunity here to help her accomplish that,” Cutler said.
Students graduating from Eastern that have been involved with The Voice have gone on to work for other EO Media Group papers, such as the Wallowa County Chieftain and Baker City Herald. However, there has never been an official partnership between the news organization and university.
Hoefer is the first of two students who will join the newsroom as part of the internship program with Eastern. More students have already applied to take part in the internship.
The program was conceived after The Observer Publisher Karrine Brogoitti and Cutler were approached by an Eastern Oregon University student who wanted to pursue an internship with the paper.
Both Cutler and Brogoitti loved the idea, so they met with Vice President of University Advancement Tim Seydel to discuss bringing on an intern. Seydel, who was an editor at the student paper when he attended Eastern, thought it was a great idea. However, rather than a one-off experience, he wanted to explore establishing an ongoing internship program.
Ideally, Cutler said he'd like to host at least one intern a term.
