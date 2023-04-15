LA GRANDE — A sophomore at Eastern Oregon University was crying in the bathroom because she can’t afford to pay tuition next term and feels she has exhausted all of her resources. A junior was forced to withdraw from EOU because she couldn’t juggle the increased cost of tuition, raising a child, and monthly bills all at the same time.
College was already well-known for being a time when many young people feel financially overwhelmed, but because of the increasing cost of everyday essentials and tuition, many Eastern Oregon University students are struggling to make ends meet, both now and at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website, the U.S. annual inflation rate in March 2022 was 8.5%, up from 2.6% March 2021.
Undergraduate tuition rates also increased for the 2022-2023 academic year by 4.9%, graduate-level by 2.5%, and room and board costs for students on campus increased 3%.
Eastern Oregon University was the last university in the state to make the decision to increase tuition rates, according to the university’s website. Nevertheless, the increase in tuition, paired with the increasing cost of living, has caused financial turmoil for students.
Forced to withdraw from EOU
Stephanie Lassen, a junior majoring in anthropology/sociology, sells her artwork to raise money for tuition through a campaign called “Critters for College.” It is through this campaign and her role as a remote writing tutor for EOU that Lassen was trying to save up enough money for spring term.
But then Lassen’s car was stolen just weeks before the end of winter term. Her car was later found in a ditch “all banged up,” she said. Lassen wasn’t able to save up enough money for spring term and she was forced to withdraw from EOU.
Missing spring term means that Lassen will no longer be able to work as a writing tutor until her next term in school. Even though the money helps, it wasn't the original reason why she wanted to tutor: She said she wanted to help her fellow students, and even volunteered for the job before she knew it was a paid position.
Inflation was a major contributor to Lassen having to withdraw from EOU for spring term. She is hoping to return to EOU in the summer.
“I had to pay for my schooling out of pocket, and I was using my art to do so,” Lassen said. “Groceries are wild right now. A bag of chips increased from $2 to $7.”
Like Lassen, Sodexo employee and former student worker Brooke Hall was forced to withdraw from EOU because of the cost of tuition.
“I decided that it was not worth getting a degree when you can make $21 an hour working a job as a bank teller or something, which would be about the same pay you’d probably get with a degree,” Hall said. “Life is what you make of it, and I decided that college was too expensive to continue. It is just too expensive with the cost of everything else.”
Dwindling opportunities
Students often rely on Handshake, an employment website primarily for college students, to find job opportunities on campus and within the community, but some students feel there are fewer job openings on campus than usual. This feeling is valid: There are only two new job postings on Handshake for the month of April for student worker positions. More students are working part-time jobs to pay for tuition and course materials so there are fewer openings.
Sophomore Katie Johnson has felt the financial strain of inflation as well, even crying in the bathroom of Loso Hall while she talked to her parents on the phone about how to pay tuition in the fall.
“I have applied to different jobs on Handshake, but there are not very many to pick from, and even fewer that match my major or even relate to what I would like to do after graduation,” Johnson said.
Student workers are limited to 29 hours each week. Many campus employment opportunities do not offer students the full 29 hours. The few available openings offer between 5-10 hours per week, though hours are usually flexible depending on the student’s class schedule.
Help for students
The Student Health and Counseling Center can help students work through stress as a result of financial uncertainty.
Counseling Center Director Dr. Marianne Weaver said that there are resources available for students who are struggling. She said she hasn't noticed a recent uptick in students coming to the counseling center for help with inflation-related stress, many students visited the center at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because of money-related concerns.
Weaver said the university has funds that can be used to help struggling students who are in need of financial help. This money comes from donors in the community and can sometimes be tapped into to help students pay rent for a month, for example.
“The university has resources for students who are struggling to continue being a student,” Weaver said. “Financial insecurity does increase central nervous system response, so we help [students] work with the reality of where they are.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.