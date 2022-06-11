Eastern Oregon University and the Associated Academic Professionals Union, which represents the school's library and teaching faculty, reached a tentative agreement Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to a new four-year contract.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University and the Associated Academic Professionals Union, which represents the school's library and teaching faculty, reached a tentative agreement to a new four-year contract.
During a Wednesday, June 8, bargaining session, the school and AAP reached common ground on salary, health care premiums, faculty development and travel. The university also worked to recognize union members’ response to the institutional disruption caused by COVID with a pandemic bonus.
“I want to acknowledge the spirit of collaboration and cooperation exercised by both sides throughout the negotiation process,” President Tom Insko said. “This agreement recognizes the tremendous role our faculty members play in the success of our students and the vitality of our university.”
Under the agreement, in the first year, all ranks will receive a 3% increase to base salary, step increases of 1%, base salary increases for selected ranks to help meet recruiting and retention goals, and a one-time recognition payment of $1,050 for excellence in responding to the COVID pandemic. In years two to four, ranks will receive variable salary increases based on consumer price increases and achievement of student enrollment goals, and a 1% annual step increase.
Along with salary increases, union members will see healthcare insurance premium sharing at 95% for EOU and 5% for faculty over the life of the contract. The agreement also includes fortified funding for faculty scholarly development and associated travel.
"The AAP bargaining team is pleased to have completed contract negotiations with EOU.” Vice President of Bargaining Kevin Walker said. “This will provide EOU faculty with a fair contract and the University with the ability to budget for faculty salaries for the next four years. We recognize the professionalism and courtesy shown to AAP during these negotiations and thank the administration bargaining team for their hard work and flexibility."
AAP members will review and vote on ratifying the contract in mid-June. Pending union ratification, the contract will run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.
