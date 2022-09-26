LA GRANDE — The hustle and bustle of campus life has returned to Eastern Oregon University with the arrival of new students on Wednesday, Sept. 21, followed by a full week of welcome to ease people in college living.

Around 115 new students arrived on campus for move-in day, according to Eastern’s Residence Life Housing Director Jeremy Jones. There also were about 100 new students who moved in early for football season or the summer bridge program.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

