LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is partnering with Community Connections of Northeast Oregon for its 2023 EOU Food Drive.
The goal is to collect 20,000 pounds of nonperishable food items for the Union County food bank. The food drive is part of a statewide effort and will involve competition between the school's sports teams.
"We are so excited to provide an opportunity for students to get involved in the community and make a difference,” food drive coordinator Kate Gekeler said. “The amount of time and effort our students spend on the annual food drive project is truly inspiring. In addition to the impact the food drive has on our students, the impact on our local community is incredible — this year more than ever. The cost of groceries in our communities is up at least 10% overall — closer to 15% when we look at the cost of meat, fish, dairy, and other pantry staples.”
In 2022, the school's food drive was able to secure more than 19,000 meals for residents who utilize the CCNO food bank. The annual canned food and donation drive continues this year until Feb. 28.
Food drive volunteers will be present at basketball games and wrestling events in February, as well as at Safeway every weekend. EOU sports teams will compete across campus to see which team can collect the most food. In 2022, the EOU women's wrestling team collected the most food, followed by the school's football team.
Student coordinator Alayne Bennett hopes to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity and wants to remove the stigma of not having enough to eat.
“We are here to help, and that is what is important, there’s not enough awareness,” she said. “Getting food to students so they are able to focus on school, getting them the food, they need is important, no judgment, just help.”
Donations can be made through automatic payroll deductions or dropped off at designated locations on campus.
“Our goal this year is to break 20,000 pounds of food raised, whether that be done through monetary donations or good old fashioned canned food," Gekeler said.
The Oregon Food Bank Network reports that one in eight Oregonians experienced food insecurity in 2021 and the need for food assistance has increased due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
