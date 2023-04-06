EOU Campus_overhead.jpg

The special education initial teaching licensure undergraduate program will be more accessible for Eastern Oregon University students beginning in the fall of 2023.

LA GRANDE — The special education initial teaching licensure undergraduate program will be more accessible for Eastern Oregon University students starting this fall.

Classes for the program were originally offered on campus, but to allow for students who work or are unable to move to La Grande to participate in the program, classes will be moved to a hybrid format to allow for increased accessibility to the program.

