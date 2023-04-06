LA GRANDE — The special education initial teaching licensure undergraduate program will be more accessible for Eastern Oregon University students starting this fall.
Classes for the program were originally offered on campus, but to allow for students who work or are unable to move to La Grande to participate in the program, classes will be moved to a hybrid format to allow for increased accessibility to the program.
The goal of the program is to not only increase accessibility for students but to boost the number of qualified special educators, something that is lacking both in Oregon and across the nation.
Students do not have to be educators to enroll, though people who are interested in applying for the SEITL two-year hybrid program must have already completed an AAOT/ASOT or a multidisciplinary studies undergraduate program to qualify, according to Jerred Jolin, assistant professor of special education.
Eastern Oregon University's multidisciplinary studies major would fulfill the requirements for admission, according to Jolin.
Classes will be offered in the afternoons and evenings so the program is more flexible for students who cannot attend day-time or morning classes, though the exact meeting times for the virtual courses have yet to be determined.
The program is currently taking applications for fall 2023. There is a cap of 25 students who are accepted to the program each fall, Jolin said.
The financial cost of becoming a special educator is reduced because the hybrid SEITL undergraduate program takes away the need for a graduate program, which is an additional 18 months of schooling.
“This program eliminates the year and a half special educator endorsement program that was previously required to become a special educator, but students still have to complete the (same) undergraduate requirements for admission into the program,” Jolin said.
