Editor's Note

Oregon voter voices often go unamplified because the state is not a major player on the national stage, due to its strong Democratic tilt driven by the metropolitan areas. To capture the concerns and hopes of the least heard voter voices — youth and those living in rural areas — EO Media Group partnered with students from the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project to provide a platform for their views in all regions of the state.

LA GRANDE — Oregon’s gubernatorial race has thrust the state into the national spotlight. With three candidates, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated, it’s a tight race.

The Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism, a nonprofit supporting professional news publications in rural areas, partnered with students from the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project to provide a platform to give voters a chance to voice their hopes and concerns in all regions of the state. The Voter Voices project focuses on the lessor heard voices: young and rural.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.