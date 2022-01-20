LA GRANDE — Local organizations are looking to assist in La Grande’s housing shortage.
The Eastern Oregon Workforce Board is set to host “So You Want to Be a Landlord,” a presentation and Q&A session intended to gauge interest in creating more rental opportunities in La Grande. The session on Thursday, Jan. 20, will focus on workforce housing, along with accessory dwelling units and tax benefits of becoming a landlord.
“The goal of this event is to educate people on how to become a landlord and how to take that first step, addressing the tax benefits,” said Kasi Cooper, office manager at Eastern Oregon Workforce Board.
Several partners will contribute to the event, including EOU Rural Engagement and Vitality Center, Northeast Economic Development District and the city of La Grande. The session is aimed to create a collaborative space among speakers, legal groups and like-minded individuals with knowledge of the rental and housing landscape in La Grande.
According to Cooper, the presentation is one of the organization’s first steps in addressing the need for affordable workforce housing and additional rental units. Following the presentation will be work sessions and breaking out into groups by county. The 2019 housing analysis report indicated that La Grande will need upward of 800 additional dwelling units over the next 20 years.
Eastern Oregon Workforce Board works throughout all of Eastern Oregon and is holding the first-of-its-kind meeting in Union County before potentially hosting similar events in surrounding counties.
“Union County decided that this was one of the first things we should do to address our workforce housing,” Cooper said.
La Grande Community Development Director Mike Boquist noted that he will be speaking about the city’s codes and explaining that acquiring rental properties in La Grande can be a manageable task. The housing needs analysis pointed out that La Grande is in need of more affordable renting options, with roughly one in four households in the city under severe rent burden — this term refers to a household spending 50% or more of their income on housing.
Cooper stated that GCT Land Management owner Gust Tsiatsos will be giving insight about the private sector and investing in real estate in La Grande. Tsiatsos recently spearheaded the Veteran’s Village project in La Grande, which provided 10 cottage-style housing units for veterans in need of affordable housing.
A section of the presentation will focus on the city’s new ordinances allowing for accessory dwelling units on properties, as well as rental opportunities related to duplexes and triple-units.
“We want to increase the amount of available rentals and we are going to be speaking about ADUs, introducing the idea of having an accessory dwelling unit on your own property to increase the amount of available rentals in the area,” Cooper said.
The tiny-home initiative is not exclusive to La Grande, as a similar veteran’s project is underway in Baker City. Cooper noted that the overall feedback from the meeting in La Grande will also go a long way toward determining the Eastern Oregon Workforce Board’s approach to increasing affordable housing in future similar endeavors in Union County as well as in other counties.
“We may do a similar landlord presentation in other counties, focusing on their laws,” Cooper said. “We’d also, especially after getting feedback from people who attend this event, continue on other related things in Union County.”
