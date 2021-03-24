ELGIN — A familiar face is back as Elgin’s city administrator.
Brock Eckstein, who served as Elgin’s city administrator for seven years before resigning at the end of January to pursue business opportunities, is back in his old position.
The city council appointed Eckstein as Elgin’s temporary city administrator on a part-time basis after his successor, Allan Duffy, resigned last week because of health concerns. Duffy served as Elgin’s mayor for six years before resigning to take the city administrator position in February.
The council also appointed Risa Hallgarth to fill the remaining 23 months on Duffy’s unexpired term. Hallgarth served on the Elgin City Council for four years and was its president. The city’s rules stipulate when the mayor leaves before his or her term expires that the council president will become the mayor.
Eckstein has agreed to fill in as city administrator until Elgin can find someone to do the job on a full-time basis. He will be helping with the search for a new city administrator. Eckstein said he will remain in the position as long as is necessary to help whoever is appointed get up to speed.
“I will stick around as long as they need me to,” he said.
Elgin’s city administrator is an elected position. The individual the council later appoints to the role will fill the remaining time left on Eckstein’s term, which expires in about two years.
Eckstein said the transition back to his old position has been smooth.
“It is like I never left,” he said.
