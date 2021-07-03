LA GRANDE — La Vegas in the 1970s: booze-filled casinos, dark and grimy bars open late into the night, and a strip lined with celebrity showrooms hosting stars like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Most nights, tourists could be found eating at restaurants with high-priced steaks and countless rounds of drinks.
But Elvis Presley? He could be found eating at one of his favorite restaurants in Las Vegas — Pizza Roma, owned by Eddie Cascio, a Las Vegas legend in the 1970s.
“We would walk into casinos, and everyone would know Eddie,” Colleen Cascio, Eddie’s wife, said. “He used to cook for Elvis and other celebrities, and those were fun days. We never had to pay for anything.”
After a decade of attending celebrity parties and spending most weekends gambling, Eddie and Colleen Cascio moved to Elgin in search of a quieter life, which is exactly what they found.
Eddie Cascio, who spent his last years operating several restaurants and businesses in La Grande, died on June 17, at 80 years old.
‘He loved making food’
Cascio was no stranger to moving when he arrived in Eastern Oregon. Born on Dec. 2, 1940, in Lucca Sicula, Sicily, Italy, Cascio was the oldest of four children. For the first 13 years of his life the family lived in Italy, where he spent his free time fishing in the ocean and unloading boats for local markets.
The Cascio family moved to Long Island, New York, in 1956, where they ran a motel and restaurant. Although he did not graduate high school, Cascio learned English and earned his GED while working at the pizzeria. It was there that he developed a love for food and serving others, which he never stopped pursuing.
“He loved making food, cooking and catering to people, that was where he was the happiest,” Colleen Cascio said. “It was always elegant, never sloppily put together. He had a lot of pride in the food that he put out, whether we were in Las Vegas or California or La Grande.”
In New York, Cascio and his siblings worked at the family restaurant and enjoyed holiday vacations to Upstate New York and the surrounding area.
“He was a lot older than me, so he was almost like a parent to me. He would take me to the park and he helped me learn how to cook,” Claudio Cascio, the youngest Cascio sibling, said. “Every summer, we would go on hunting trips and pick cherries and spend every Fourth of July on the Hudson River.”
In 1972, the family moved to Las Vegas, where Eddie and his father owned a motel and restaurant. Within months, Cascio became a small celebrity with his popular guests and frequent appearances at the casinos around town.
“I would say that would be the best years of my life, as far as having a good time,” Cascio said in a 2015 interview. “Because in Las Vegas, you know how it is, Elvis said if you see it once, you’ll never be the same again.”
Las Vegas celebrity on screen and streets
In Las Vegas, Cascio filmed several commercials and would go out wearing his Elvis suit, greeting pedestrians and always saying yes to pictures. He also had minor roles in several films, but his love was always his restaurant.
Pizza Roma didn’t just introduce Cascio to celebrities and their fans — he met his wife when she walked in looking for a job.
“I was a teenager and I went in there one day for lunch after school and I asked him if he had any job openings,” Colleen Cascio recalls. “I started washing dishes and I worked my way up, and I got to know him very well.”
Colleen Cascio looks back on the memories of her husband with a fondness for his “bigger-than-life” personality, which she believes was the reason he found friends wherever he went.
In 1983, the couple moved to a farmhouse in Elgin, and they owned the Cock & Bull restaurant in La Grande. According to Colleen Cascio, Eddie Cascio was tired of the fast pace of Las Vegas and had wanted a simple place to retire, but he fell in love with the La Grande restaurant.
Although Cascio was raised Catholic, he was never particularly religious until he started studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses around the time the couple moved to Elgin. After several years of being involved in the church, Cascio was baptized in 1991. From this point forward, religion was a big part of his life.
“I was very happy when I saw he had found his calling through religion,” Claudio Cascio said. “We didn’t always agree, but I think it was really good for him and made him a better person.”
Eddie and Colleen moved back to Las Vegas for four years following Cascio’s father’s death, but they decided to return to La Grande, where they owned Palermo’s, a restaurant in Island City, between 1997 and 2004.
Enjoying a quiet life in Eastern Oregon
In 2004, the stress of the restaurant became overwhelming, and Cascio unofficially retired. For several years, he was able to enjoy a quiet life working on classic cars and attending services at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall. He also drove cars all over the Pacific Northwest for Legacy Ford and ran a painting business for several years in La Grande.
However, Cascio’s separation from the restaurant industry was cut short when the couple bought the Sugar Shack in La Grande in 2019. Unfortunately, the business became too much of a hassle and closed after three months.
On Nov. 23, 2020, Cascio was driving along a highway when he collided with a log truck, which caused damage to his health for the next several months. Along with a physical disability, his mental health began to suffer, but he never let the accident affect his positive attitude.
“After his accident, things changed for him. He became closer to God, and he grew much deeper in his faith,” Colleen Cascio said.
Cascio died on June 17, from complications from a gallbladder disease. He is remembered as the larger-than-life personality who was willing to help anyone with any problem, no matter the size.
“If anyone ever needed help, he would find a way to help, no matter what,” Claudio Cascio said. “A lot of people loved him, and his legacy is the guy who put his most into everything, no matter who he was with or what he was doing.”
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral & Cremation Center in La Grande.
