IMNAHA — An as-yet undetermined number of cattle — many of which are calving — are being rescued from deep snows on U.S. Forest Service land in the Upper Imnaha area, a variety of sources said Thursday, Dec. 30.
The first alert came in a Facebook post Dec. 29 by Kathy Gisler Reynolds, a volunteer with the Wallowa County Humane Society. Photos posted on Facebook showed a cow up to its neck in snow and unable to move.
“I was alerted to it yesterday by the ranchers who have been out there trying to save them,” she said.
Reynolds listed several people who were involved in rescuing and caring for the cattle and their calves, calling some of them “heroes.”
“Some were too weak to even move,” she said of the cattle.
At an emergency meeting of the Wallowa County Commission on an unrelated matter, Chairman Todd Nash — who is a rancher — said information on the situation at present was limited.
“The things we do know is that this was a Forest Service permit for the Upper Big Sheep Creek and the Upper Imnaha,” Nash said after the meeting. “It takes in a large area — 72,000 acres — known as the Marr Flat Grazing Allotment. They had a viable permit to go on sometime in the spring. They were supposed to have all cattle removed according to the Forest Service permit. By the 15th of October, there were still cattle that remained out there and are in very deep snow, some of them have expired. There is a rescue effort being made right now to try and rescue as many as possible. We’ve committed county resources to it. There’ve been a number of people who have volunteered or have contributed time. There’s been helicopters that have flown feed into some that were extremely isolated and the rescue continues. Those are the basic facts that I do know.”
Nash went on to specify the county resources.
“The Road Department cleared about 10 miles of road in a heavy snowfall area on the Upper Imnaha,” he said. “They cleared about 90 trees out of the road. Compounding the heavy snowfall that came all at once, we had an event where we had rain and heavy snowfall afterword. There are trees across a lot of the access roads that they’re trying to get down right now that has exasperated those efforts to try to extricate the cattle from their situation.”
Nash was unsure how many cattle were involved, but was aware some were calving.
Rancher Casey Tippett said he called the Forest Service in November after hearing reports from hunters that cattle were on land where they weren’t supposed to be, but he never heard back from the federal agency.
“Those cattle should’ve been taken off that land a long time ago,” Tippett said. “When they take strange cattle to an allotment, when winter hits they don’t know how to get out. The people who know that country should’ve been getting them out.”
Nash said various agencies have been apprised of the situation, ready to lend what aid they could. He said the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest are aware, as well as others.
“I’ve had some discussion with the Oregon Department of Agriculture on this situation,” he said. “They’re the ones with the Brand Department a lot of the (state laws) concerning the current situation.”
But mostly it’s people in Wallowa County who are getting out the effort to rescue the stranded cattle and calves.
“There’s a lot of people who are quite concerned,” Nash said.
