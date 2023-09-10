Field crew workers from Oregon State University collect data in the Marshall Devine planning area in the Malheur National Forest in the southern Blue Mountains of Oregon (photo provided by James Johnston of the OSU College of Forestry).
Oregon State University field crew workers Kate Williams, left, and Tatiana Dolgushina collect data in the Marshall Devine planning area in the Malheur National Forest in the southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
Field crew workers from Oregon State University collect data in the Marshall Devine planning area in the Malheur National Forest in the southern Blue Mountains of Oregon (photo provided by James Johnston of the OSU College of Forestry).
James Johnston/OSU College of Forestry
Oregon State University field crew workers Kate Williams, left, and Tatiana Dolgushina collect data in the Marshall Devine planning area in the Malheur National Forest in the southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
James Johnston/OSU College of Forestry
Oregon State University's Kayla Gunther collects data in the Marshall Devine planning area in the Malheur National Forest in the southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
BURNS — Mechanical thinning is helping to improve the health and resiliency of seasonally dry forests in Eastern Oregon, according to research by Oregon State University.
For the last decade, a team of scientists led by James Johnston, assistant professor in the College of Forestry at OSU, has trekked into a rugged area of the Malheur National Forest north of Burns to study the environmental effects of one thinning project.
