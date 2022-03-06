LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council election front will be busy this fall.
Two candidates will be vying for mayor and six will be competing for three open city council positions in the Nov. 8 election, according to filing information released Friday, March 5.
The race for mayor will match Mathew Miles, a retired educator, against Justin Rock, a current member of the La Grande City Council. Steve Clements, the incumbent, did not file for reelection. Clements is completing his fourth two-year term as mayor.
The city council berths up for election are positions 5, 6 and 7. Two candidates have filed for each of the three spots.
Aaron R. Cooper and Molly A. King each filed for Position 5, where the incumbent Gary Lillard is not running for reelection.
The candidates for Position 6 are David Moyal and Denise Wheeler. John Bozarth, the incumbent, did not file for reelection.
Cody R. Vela and Corrine Dutto, who recently served a four-year term on the council, will be running for Position 7, the spot now held by Rock.
The filing deadline for the La Grande City Council positions was March 1. All candidates had to submit signature petitions. Only candidates who had the needed number of verified signatures were able to successfully file.
No La Grande City Council races will be on the May primary ballot because none of the races for the four open berths have at least three candidates. The city’s charter states that when there are at least three candidates for a position that an election for it must be conducted in May. If an individual receives more than 50% of the vote that candidate would be elected. However, if no candidate received more than half of the votes a runoff election between the two top finishers would be conducted in November.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
