LA GRANDE — Unofficial election night results indicate that Paul Anderes will be returning as Union County Commissioner Position 1.
According to the Union County Clerk’s Office, Anderes received 4,739 votes through the latest update at 1:06 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Challenger Lisa Hill received 2,193 votes, while 44 ballots included write-ins.
“While the results are preliminary, I’m happy,” Anderes said. “As always I would like to see a higher percentage of our folks voting, but I’m pleased with the results for me locally.”
An early lead
Anderes held an early lead and never looked back, as the 8 p.m. report from the Union County Clerk’s Office revealed that Anderes led Hill 2,980-1,390. An update from the clerk’s office at 11:49 p.m. showed that Anderes held a 4,122-1,922 lead — collecting just under 68% of the 6,976 counted votes.
Hill, a La Grande High School graduate and former Oregon Department of Transportation employee, recorded 31.44% of votes as of the latest update from the county clerk’s office
“It was a privilege to run,” she said. “I learned a lot.”
County Commissioner Position 1 serves primary roles in education, 4-H extension service district, forest management and the public works department. Under the umbrella of public works are the airport, parks, roads and weed control.
Incumbent Matt Scarfo, who ran unopposed, will return to Union County Commissioner Position 2. Scarfo received 3,284 votes in the initial 8 p.m. tally, and 5,079 votes per the unofficial election night results. According to the county clerk’s website, 141 votes were write-ins.
Kelsie McDaniel, who ran unopposed, is set to return as Union County District Attorney. McDaniel received 3,213 votes in the 8 p.m. update and garnered 4,975 votes by the end of the night. The position received 294 write-ins.
Returning to office
Upon returning to the commissioner position, Anderes aims to continue working on local improvement projects in the county.
He noted that preparation for next winter’s long session and planning work with the Blue Mountain Intergovernmental Council are two areas he is aiming to focus on immediately upon returning to office.
Hill credited Eastern Oregon University debate team students for successfully hosting a commissioner’s debate on campus on May 6.
She also thanked local residents for allowing her to post campaign signs around town.
“I really enjoyed meeting a lot of wonderful people,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who supported me.”
According to the clerk’s office 1:16 a.m. update, 7,596 ballots were cast out of the 19,169 eligible voters in Union County.
The office will wait seven days for postmarked ballots to be officially recorded — and there is a 21-day challenge period before an official final result can be posted.
