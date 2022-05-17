Union County commissioner candidate Lisa Hill, right, responds to a question as incumbent Paul Anderes looks on at a 2022 election debate moderated by Eastern Oregon University students at Huber Auditorium in Badgley Hall on Friday, May 6, 2022, in La Grande.
Union County commissioner candidate Lisa Hill, right, responds to a question as incumbent Paul Anderes looks on at a 2022 election debate moderated by Eastern Oregon University students at Huber Auditorium in Badgley Hall on Friday, May 6, 2022, in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — The third wave of votes in the May 2022 primary election have been tallied, with Paul Anderes holding a lead over Lisa Hill in the race for Union County Commissioner Position 1.
As of the 11:49 p.m. update from the Union County Clerk’s Office, Anderes has received 67.72% of the 6,087 counted ballots. Hill received 31.58% of the vote, with the remaining 0.71% coming from write-ins.
Union County Commissioner Position 2 candidate Matt Scarfo, an incumbent, ran unopposed and received 97.24% of the votes. Through the 11:49 p.m update, 2.76% of votes were write-ins.
Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel also ran unopposed, receiving 94.32% of the first section of tallied votes.
According to the clerk’s office, as of 11:49 p.m., 6,613 ballots have been counted out of 19,169 eligible voters.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.