LA GRANDE — Paul Anderes has found his first term as a Union County Commissioner to be fulfilling.
“I absolutely love it. I love being an advocate for the county,” Anderes said.
Still, he feels a bit frustrated. He explained that a number of projects he began have not been completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He cites this as a big reason he is seeking reelection.
“Some of my projects were delayed by COVID-19. I want to finish what I started,” said Anderes, who lives in La Grande.
Reelection goalsProjects Anderes wants to help complete include improvements at the La Grande/Union County Airport, where extensive repaving of its runway was conducted in 2021. Anderes is now leading an effort to help the airport make $1.4 million worth of additional improvements.
These improvements would include adding a 10,000-gallon fuel storage tank. Anderes said more storage capacity is needed now in part because an increasing number of jet aircraft are now used to fight wildfires.
“Jets use a lot more fuel,” he said.
Other improvements the $1.4 million package would cover include the purchase of a generator so that fuel can still be pumped when the electricity goes out, an additional hangar for firefighting aircraft and a new building for equipment storage.
A second project Anderes wants to help see through involves the Blue Mountains Forest Plan, which will guide the U.S. Forest Service in managing the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests. Anderes is chair of a committee overseeing a study of the socioeconomic status of the people living in area of these national forests, those who reside in Eastern Oregon’s Union, Wallowa, Baker, Umatilla, Malheur, Grant and Harney counties and Southeastern Washington’s Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties.
The results of the study, being conducted by Eastern Oregon University’s Rural Engagement and Vitality Center, will be released in June. The study’s findings will reveal how federal policies affect local economies. Anderes, as chair of the committee overseeing the study, hopes to help the Forest Service use the results of the study as a guide when the agency writes the Blue Mountains Forest Plan.
A third project Anderes will continue focusing on if reelected is helping the Union County Public Works Department modernize its equipment.
“The public works department has a lot of very old vehicles,” Anderes said.
Accessible meetingsThe commissioner said he is enjoying the opportunity to again participate in meetings open to the public now that the COVID pandemic has subsided. He much prefers talking to people in person rather than virtually, something he had to do almost exclusively at meetings during the pandemic.
“I like to be able to see the body language of people when I’m talking to them,” he said.
The Union County Board of Commissioners was able to resume in-person meetings in March. Before then, the public could listen and participate only online or by phone. Union County has continued to offer people the option of participating virtually even after personal attendance was allowed. Anderes said he wants people to continue having the online and phone options.
“This allows more people to take part in meetings,” Anderes said.
He also said he would also like to see the county begin conducting meetings outside La Grande and in the evening to make it easier for more people in outlying areas to attend.
“There will be logistical issues but I think it is a good idea,” Anderes said.
He noted that a June 8 meeting of the county commission, which will be conducted to discuss the Greater Idaho issue, will be held in the evening, beginning at 6 p.m. in La Grande.
MERA managementAnderes, when discussing the Mount Emily Recreation Area and steps being taken to manage it so that it is less vulnerable to wildfires, said he feels good about the two-year management plan put in place by the county. The first phase of management work was completed earlier this year.
“We are striking a good balance for multiple uses. We are getting to the place where we are protecting it and making it more resilient to wildfire in the long run and improving forest health,” Anderes said.
