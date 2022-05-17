A bond measure is being considered that would pay for replacing the old Annex building on the La Grande Middle School grounds, as well as the adjacent maintenance structure, in order to make room for a new athletic and academic center for the school district.
LA GRANDE — Supporters of the La Grande School District’s $4.545 million bond levy have reason to celebrate — at least for the moment.
The La Grande School District’s $4.545 million bond levy for the construction of a new academic and athletic center appears to have strong support from voters based on early returns in the Tuesday, May 17, mail election.
As of 8 p.m., Measure 31-105 is leading with 58.33% of the vote, with 4,769 ballots counted. So far, a total of 1,751 voters have cast yes votes for Measure 31-105 and 1,251 voters have voted against it, according to the ballots counted by the Union County Clerk’s Office.
The bond would help pay for the construction of a new academic and athletic center that would replace the aging Annex building just outside La Grande Middle School. If voters approve Measure 31-105, the La Grande School District will receive a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant from the state to help fund the construction of the new building.
The new building would be at about the the site where the Annex gym, which is just northwest of the La Grande Middle School, now stands. The Annex gym, which is about nine decades old, would be torn down.
Passage of the proposed bond would not raise tax rates of the district’s property owners because of the recent refinancing of the 20-year, $31.5 million bond voters approved in 2014 in the La Grande School District for capital construction and maintenance.
This means that the $1.93 tax rate per $1,000 of accessed property value now being paid for school district bond taxes will remain the same if Measure 31-105 passes.
The length of time taxpayers will be making bond payments will remain the same whether or not Measure 31-105 passes. This means payments will be made by taxpayers through 2035.
Should the measure fail, property owners in the La Grande School District would see their taxes drop 28 cents to $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value because they would be paying only for the refinanced $31.5 million bond, meaning the owner of a $150,000 home would be paying $42 less a year in property taxes and the owner of a $200,000 home would be spending $56 less a year in taxes.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
