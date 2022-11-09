ENTERPRISE — A write-in candidate for the Enterprise City Council opened up a big lead Tuesday, Nov. 8, over his opponent in early, unofficial election results, while an incumbent councilor in Wallowa held an advantage over a challenger.
Those two were the only contested races in Wallowa County.
As of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, more than 4,600 votes had been counted in the county — nearly 73%. Wallowa County has more then 6,300 active registered voters.
Write-in candidate takes lead in Enterprise
In the race for the No. 1 position on the Enterprise City Council, Devon Maxwell Sundman, who goes by Maxwell, faced a vigorous write-in campaign by Eric Stangel. In unofficial returns, write-in candidates — presumably mostly for Stangel — had earned 768 votes, as opposed to 238 for Maxwell.
Maxwell works as a paralegal and is a full-time student at Northwestern University studying public policy and administration. Stangel works at his family’s Stangel Industries and manages the shop that does heavy-equipment repair and fabrication.
Stangel missed the deadline for getting on the ballot and said he entered the race in response to social media posts by Maxwell that he thought didn't reflect the community. Maxwell said the social media posts, which have been removed, were part of a research project she's working on for her master's program at Northwestern.
Other Enterprise candidates were unopposed: David Elliott for the No. 2 position on the council, Corey J. Otten for the No. 3 position and Ashley R. Sullivan, who was seeking reelection as mayor.
Josh leads Berry in Wallowa council race
In the race for the No. 1 position on the Wallowa City Council, incumbent Karen C. Josi faced a challenge from Quinn T. Berry. Josi is an account manager. Berry is a health care provider and a small-business owner.
As of Nov. 9, Josi led Berry by a 326-106 vote margin.
Other Wallowa candidates were unopposed: Paul Doherty for the No. 2 position on the council and incumbent mayor Gary Hulse.
All candidates unopposed in Lostine
Lostine City Council candidates Lee Allen, Darci Calhoun and Rick Boyd were unopposed in the Nov. 8 election. Mayor Dustin Tippet was unopposed in his bid for reelection.
No contested races in Joseph
City council candidates Nancy Layton Parmenter and Brinda Daggett-Stanley were unopposed in the Nov. 8 election. Mayor Lisa Collier was unopposed in his bid for reelection.
County candidates unopposed
Incumbent Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop was unopposed in her bid for reelection, as was incumbent County Treasurer Ginger Goebel-Burns.
Three incumbent directors on the county's Soil and Water Conservation District were unopposed for reelection: Zone 4's Kevin W. Melville and Zone 5's Leonard Post, along with at-large director Thomas K. Smith. Rawley Bigsby is running unopposed for the Zone 2 slot to replace James Yost.
Ballot measures cruise to victory
Two ballot measures were referred to voters by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
Wallowa County Board of Commissioners Chair Susan Roberts said Nov. 8 that she had no opinion on the psilocybin ban, although in the past she has recommended the ban.
As for the road services district, she said, "The people have spoken and I'm pleased about the road district."
The commissioners recommended the district as an option for the state to deposit federal dollars.
In unofficial returns as of 7:45 a.m. Nov. 9, the psilocybin ban was ahead by a 2,743-to-1,684 vote margin, or 62%-38%.
The proposal for the road district was drawing even greater support, leading by a 3,362-871 vote total, or 79%-21%.
Low turnout among voters
County Clerk Sandy Lathrop said turnout was particularly low this year, even for an off-year election. She said 4,601 voters cast their ballots, or a fraction under 70% of the county's eligible voters.
"It was the lowest I've ever seen," she said.
Roberts, who helped count the ballots, agreed, saying the percentage is usually in the 80s. She speculated that the reason for the low turnout is something akin to voter fatigue.
"It seems the election cycles go on infinitely," she said. "The public gets so overwhelmed they lose interest."
There's also a new aspect to it, she added.
"I've had several people say they don't want to vote because it's all gotten so vitriolic," she said.
