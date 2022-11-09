LA GRANDE — Candidates and voters in Union County eager for election results had to show patience Tuesday, Nov. 8.
An audit log report that tracks the number of ballots run through the tally machine did not look right to Union County Clerk Robin Church. She made the decision to stop the count late in the afternoon on Election Day until she received clarification about the report. Church confirmed that there was nothing wrong with the audit log and it was just a change in formatting on the report.
“I wanted confirmation that everything was correct before we started again,” she said. “It just has to be right.”
Tallying resumed around 8 p.m., but all ballots that were counted prior to the stop needed to be recounted, Church said. The final tally for the night was reported out just after midnight. Election officials were back bright and early — resuming the count at 8 a.m. Nov. 9 at the county clerk's office.
As of 9 a.m. Nov. 9, more than 4,700 ballots — 25% — have been counted. There are 19,250 active registered voters in Union County.
The ballots that have been counted so far have Justin Rock winning in his bid for La Grande mayor.
Rock has received 2,109 votes — 63.6% — of the vote, while Mathew Miles has received 1,191 votes or 35.9%, according to unofficial election results.
Rock and Miles are running to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Clements, who announced in February he would not seek another term. Clements has served four terms as mayor, winning his first election in 2014. His term will officially end at the first regular session of January 2023, when new councilors are sworn in. The mayor and city council are nonpartisan positions.
Corrine Dutto has received more than 1,800 votes so far to lead Cody Vela by 16 percentage points — 57.9%-41.6% — in the race for Position 7. Vela has received 1,300 votes as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Both are running to fill the position currently held by Rock. Dutto and Vela have generated plenty of interest in the race.
Vela, who moved to La Grande in 2010 after serving in the U.S. Army as an infantry sergeant, was accused of online bullying and abrasive online interactions leading up to the election. A number of people have said they experienced menacing social media posts from Vela, and provided screenshots, including threats to throw them off committees, as the campaign season ramped up in late September.
Vela falsely claimed to have a pending investigation against Max Kultov, a La Grande resident and member of the city’s budget committee, for telephonic harassment and interference with an election.
The La Grande Police Department confirmed there is no active investigation open on Koltuv for harassment.
Dutto is the focus of a state Elections Division investigation after a complaint was filed with the office against Dutto, according to Ben Morris, communications director for Oregon’s Secretary of State.
The complaint against Dutto alleges she failed to register a committee, which is required for any candidate who raises or spends more than $750.
The other contested race is Position 6. Denise Wheeler has received 1,836 votes — 57.8% — to lead David Moyal, who has received 1,325 votes or 41.7%.
Moyal and Wheeler are running to replace John Bozarth, who has served more than 10 years on the city council.
Molly King is the only candidate on the ballot running unopposed. She will join the council in Position 5 in January.
King will replace Gary Lillard, who has served various positions within the city for almost 30 years.
Challenger takes early lead in race for Elgin mayor
Elgin mayoral candidate James Johnson is just ahead with 322 votes, while incumbent mayor Risa Hallgarth has received 200, according to unofficial results from the Union County Clerk’s Office.
Hallgarth was appointed mayor in 2021 by the city council to fill the remaining 23-month term of her predecessor, Allan Duffy. She had served on the council for four years and was its president at the time of Duffy’s resignation.
Both Johnson and Hallgarth are lifelong Elgin residents.
New councilor David Reed will join the Elgin City Council with 321 votes, along with returning councilor Rocky Burgess with 378. There are a total of three open council seats and only two names on the ballot.
Weeks leads over Anderson in North Powder council race
North Powder has three contested city council races. City council candidate Barbara Weeks is winning with 51.6% of the vote while Cody Anderson has received 48.4%, according to unofficial results from the Union County Clerk’s Office.
Weeks and Anderson are competing for Position 2 — currently occupied by Joyce Lawyer.
Incumbent Jeffrey Grende for Position 3 is just ahead with 54.4% of the vote, while Mike Wisdom has received 45.6%.
Candidate Lindsey Thompson has pulled ahead with 60.9% of the vote, while Bo Hansen has received 39.1%. Thompson and Hansen are both vying for Position 5 — currently occupied by Michael Morse.
No contested races in Imbler, Cove, Summerville
The Imbler City Council had three candidates running for a total of four open seats and each winner is an incumbent.
Jason Berglund Sr. has won his second term as mayor of Imbler with 94.4% of the vote. Rock Vicek with 96.3% of the vote and Teressa Dewey with 98.9% will be returning to the city council.
In Summerville, Sheri Rogers will join the council with 94.9% and Ken Smith with 97.1% of the votes.
CoveMayor Sherry Haeger returns for another term as the mayor of Cove after an uncontested race.
Haeger has 110 votes, according to unofficial results from the Union County Clerk’s Office.
Returning council member Matt McCowan has 126 votes and Eric Stone will join the Cove City Council with 133. Both McCowan and Stone were uncontested.
