LA GRANDE — Union County returns weren’t posted until after 9 p.m. — thanks to an issue with the machine that counts ballots — but early returns have Justin Rock winning in his bid for La Grande mayor.
Rock has 61.5% of the vote while Mathew Miles has received 37.9% as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to unofficial election results.
Rock and Miles are running to replace outgoing Mayor Steve Clements, who announced in February he would not seek another term. Clements has served four terms as mayor, winning his first election in 2014. His term will officially end at the first regular session of January 2023, when new councilors are sworn in. The mayor and city council are nonpartisan positions.
Corrine Dutto with 61.7% of the vote leads in the race for Position 7 over Cody Vela, who has just 37.8%.
Both are running to fill the position currently held by Rock. Dutto and Vela have generated plenty of interest in the race.
Vela, who moved to La Grande in 2010 after serving in the U.S. Army as an infantry sergeant, was accused of online bullying and abrasive online interactions leading up to the election. A number of people have said they experienced menacing social media posts from Vela, and provided screenshots, including threats to throw them off committees, as the campaign season ramped up in late September.
Vela falsely claimed to have a pending investigation against Max Kultov, a La Grande resident and member of the city’s budget committee, for telephonic harassment and interference with an election.
The La Grande Police Department confirmed there is no active investigation open on Koltuv for harassment.
Dutto is the focus of a state Elections Division investigation after a complaint was filed with the office against Dutto, according to Ben Morris, communications director for Oregon’s Secretary of State.
The complaint against Dutto alleges she failed to register a committee, which is required for any candidate who raises or spends more than $750.
The other contested race is Position 6. Denise Wheeler has 54.8% of the vote, just ahead of David Moyal’s 48.3%.
Moyal and Wheeler are running to replace John Bozarth, who has served more than 10 years on the city council.
Molly King is the only candidate on the ballot running unopposed. She will join the council in Position 5 in January.
King will replace Gary Lillard, who has served various positions within the city for almost 30 years.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.