Magic mushrooms

Several Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County, put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

 Peter Dejong/The Associated Press, File

LA GRANDE — Two years after Oregon voters approved a ballot measure to allow psilocybin businesses, local communities have rejected the measure.

Five anti-psilocybin measures in Union County, La Grande, Cove, North Powder and Union — have passed with results still pending for Island City’s anti-psilocybin measure, according to Wednesday, Nov. 9, election results from the Union County Clerk's Office.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.