LA GRANDE — Early election results Tuesday, May 16, show Michelle Perry with a significant lead for Position 3 on the La Grande School Board.

With just 23% of the ballots counted as of 8 p.m., Perry holds more than 63% of the vote, easily outdistancing Steve Box (29%) and Taylor Scroggins (7%). All three candidate are running to replace outgoing school board member Joe Justice. 

