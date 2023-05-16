LA GRANDE — Early election results Tuesday, May 16, show Michelle Perry with a significant lead for Position 3 on the La Grande School Board.
With just 23% of the ballots counted as of 8 p.m., Perry holds more than 63% of the vote, easily outdistancing Steve Box (29%) and Taylor Scroggins (7%). All three candidate are running to replace outgoing school board member Joe Justice.
Perry previously served on the school board from 2017-2023. She has also served on the La Grande School District Budget and Calendar committees. Perry is currently enrolled at Eastern Oregon University and works as a debt collection agent for a local agency.
Boe is a retired fish biologist who currently works part-time at OHSU Nursing School and as a K-12 substitute teacher. He has served on the District Facilities Committee and volunteers with youth soccer.
In the race for Position 6, Robin Jolin leads Isaac Insko 56%-44% and in Position 7 incumbent Merle Comfort has a sizable lead over Tyler Dubsky 62%-38%. Comfort has served on the La Grande School Board of Directors for 24 years and on the Intermountain Education District Board for 12 years.
Jolin and Insko are vying for the seat currently occupied by Robin Maille, who completed her ninth year on the board and did not file for reelection. Jolin is a self-employed photographer and currently serves as vice president of the parent teacher organization. Insko is currently enrolled as a student at Eastern Oregon University and works as a farm laborer at M&M Farming.
Jacob Hanson ran unopposed for Position 2 and received 98% of the vote.
Elected school board members serve four year long terms.
So far 4,334 ballots have been counted in Union County. However, mail-in ballots will continue to arrive until Tuesday, May 23.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.