ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is getting facilities to juice up electric vehicles.
Wallowa Resources and Forth, a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing electric, smart and shared transportation, recently presented a webinar about electric vehicles — EVs for short — for Wallowa County. The hour-long session included information about tax incentives, fueling options, cost savings and where to buy electric vehicles, from tractors to sporty sedans.
“We see EVs as another piece of the puzzle of keeping our energy dollars local and really driving community development goals through renewable energy,” said Matt King, Wallowa Resources Renewable Energy Program manager.
King stressed the opportunities to harness local energy sources, including micro-hydro and solar to produce the power for local residents’ electric vehicles.
In October, Wallowa Resources installed a Type 2 commercial charging station outside its front door at 401 N.E. First St., Enterprise. Pacific Power covered the installation cost, and since then, about a dozen EVs have filled up there.
“Anyone can show up with a credit card and charge their car here,” King said. “We think they’re finding us through some of the apps that show charging stations across the country.”
Fill up an empty “tank” (aka, battery) at Wallowa Resources station costs about 20 cents her kilowatt hour, King said. For plug-in hybrids with 8-12 KWh batteries, that’s a couple bucks. Fully electric vehicles with bigger batteries would be around $20 to charge for 200-300-mile drive.
Pacific Power’s EV cost savings calculator provides more specific figures at https://pacificpower.wattplan.com/ev/.
Although only seven EVs are registered to owners in Wallowa County, there are a growing number of places and options to power up in the county, King said. Those include two commercial locations, one at Wallowa Resources, and another at Enterprise Electric that is not yet operational. In addition there are noncommercial Type 2 stations at Moonshine Glass and Cloverleaf Hall. Several lodging businesses, including Log House RV Park and Campground, Mountain View Motel and RV Park, the Bronze Antler and 5 Peaks RV Park in Joseph, Wallowa Lake State Park, and the Park at the River at Wallowa Lake Village offer Type 1 or Type 2 charging.
A Type 2 charging station is the equivalent of plugging an electric vehicle into a 220-volt outlet, which would take several hours to reach a full charge. Installing one in your home would cost between $800-$2,000, King said. But most EV’s come with a kit that will plug into your 240 kilowatt wall socket. Type 3 commercial charging stations, available along Interstate 84 including at the Baker City Supercharger at the Sunrise Inn, and Walmart in La Grande, can fill up a passenger EV in 20-30 minutes.
King said the biggest use for EV’s in Wallowa County initially will probably be to “zip around” for local trips.
“A lot of people have a truck for work and a smaller vehicle for highway driving or quick trips to the grocery store. EV’s fit great into that situation,” he said.
Wallowa Resources and Forth plan to offer tryouts of electric vehicles in Wallowa County in 2021.
