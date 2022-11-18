ElginMain800.jpeg

 Contributed Photo

ELGIN — The city of Elgin received $250,000 from the 2023 Small City Allotment program to help make its roads safer, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Elgin is one of 27 cities to receive funding from the state — totaling $6.1 million — for local transportation projects. Elgin requested funding for six road repair projects, according to Shelley Snow, strategic communications coordinator for the director’s office at ODOT.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

