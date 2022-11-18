ELGIN — The city of Elgin received $250,000 from the 2023 Small City Allotment program to help make its roads safer, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Elgin is one of 27 cities to receive funding from the state — totaling $6.1 million — for local transportation projects. Elgin requested funding for six road repair projects, according to Shelley Snow, strategic communications coordinator for the director’s office at ODOT.
“This is a great opportunity for the city of Elgin to help maintain and help rehabilitate our roads,” Elgin Public Works Director Tyler Crook said.
Some of the roads were last chip sealed nearly 20 years ago, Crook said. The projects in Elgin include grinding and reshaping roads, surface restoration and asphalt overlays. The roads set to be repaired are:
• North Seventh Street from Albany Street to Baltimore Street
• Detroit Street from North Sixth Avenue to North 10th Avenue
• Beverly Terrace from North 16th Avenue to the west dead-end
• Public Street from Oregon Highway 204 to South 21st Avenue
• South 20th Avenue from Public Street to Birch Street
• Birch Street from South 20th Avenue to South 17th Avenue
The Small City Allotment program was created to help communities fix local roads that are either inadequate for the number of people who use them or that are in an unsafe condition. The program is funded through House Bill 2017. The bill was passed in 2017 by the Legislature to create a transportation funding package.
Each year ODOT sets aside $5 million in funds — half of which come from city gas tax revenue and half from the State Highway Fund — to award to incorporated cities with a population of 5,000 or less, according to ODOT’s website
“I know these cities are thrilled to get these much-needed funds,” Snow said.
The program received 84 applications requesting a total of nearly $19 million in funding this year. The Small City Allotment Advisory Committee had additional funding to distribute due to a number of previous projects canceled because of rising costs. This year, to help combat inflation and the increasing cost of construction, the committee raised the maximum amount of money that could be awarded to each city.
“Also due to inflation, we increased the maximum award amount from $100,000 to $250,000,” said Deanna Edgar, manager of the Small City Allotment program. “That resulted in fewer awards — but these awards can really make a difference in today’s environment.”
