ELGIN — The Elgin City Council voted unanimously to authorize three resolutions to be added to the ballot for the upcoming election, which means Elgin residents will have final say over whether the resolutions pass in November.
Two of the resolutions center around the role of the city administrator. One resolution amends the city charter to make the city administrator a hired position rather than an elected official. If the resolution passes, the administrator would be appointed by the city council. The second resolution seeks to amend the charter to combine the city recorder and city administrator into a single role.
The city administrator position will be up for election in November. If a resident decides to run for city administrator, both the resolution to make the role a hired position and the individual running for city administrator would be on the ballot.
All present members of the city council voted unanimously to add both resolutions to the ballot. Councilor Rocky Burgess was not in attendance.
The city council also voted unanimously to authorize adding a resolution to the ballot that would allow electors to pay a $50 fee rather than collecting 20 signatures to appear on a ballot.
All three resolutions will be decided by voters in the November 2022 election.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.