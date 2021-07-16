ELGIN — The Elgin City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss an application for a Community Development Block Grant.
Elgin will use the grant to mitigate the floodplain impact on its sewer system, according to Elgin City Councilor J.T. Thorne. The city council is asking the public for its input on the fund’s allocation. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Elgin City Hall.
“The purpose of this hearing is for the city council to obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments about: community development and housing needs, especially the needs of low- and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be assisted with a Community Development Block Grant project,” Thorne said in a statement.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12 million for the grants, which are allocated for improvements on public facilities and housing projects specifically in rural Oregon communities.
Cities can apply for grants ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million. Elgin will be applying for the maximum amount of $2.5 million, according to Thorne.
The council estimates that of the 1,730 residents who will benefit from the project, 47% are classified as low income. Such a major project might negatively impact some of these residents, but the city has a plan to minimize harm.
“Permanent involuntary displacement of persons or businesses is not anticipated as a result from the proposed project,” Thorne’s statement said. “If displacement becomes necessary, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement and provide required/reasonable benefits to those displaced.”
If approved for the grant, funding would become available in November 2021. As of now, there is no timeline for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.