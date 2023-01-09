ELGIN — The Elgin City Council will consider approving a service rate increase for Waste-Pro during its regular session meeting on Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Elgin City Hall.
If approved, the new fee structure would go into effect Feb. 1. Residential garbage service for one roll cart every other week would increase to $17.15 per month, up from $16. Those paying for two roll carts every other week would see an increase to $26.80 per month, up from $25.
Businesses in Elgin would also see a price increase if the ordinance is approved by the council. Service fees for containers picked up weekly and every other week would increase. For example, the price of a 1.5 yard container picked up every other week would increase to $55.95 per month, up from $52.25, while the price for a 8 yard container picked up weekly would increase to $391.75 per month, up from $365.80.
Other new business
Councilors will also consider a new ordinance adopting rules and regulations for the use and storage of recreational vehicles within city limits. The proposed ordinance would limit the use of RVs outside of mobile home parks, RVs parks or manufactured park dwellings. However, the ordinance would include two temporary use exceptions for RV use at residential lots.
First, visitors of residents can use RVs at the residents lot as long as the stay does not exceed 14 days. If the ordinance is passed, the city would also require that a $10 temporary permit be purchased and displayed on the RV.
Secondly, RVs can be used as a residence on private land during the construction of a new home on the same property. This exception would be limited to six months and residents would have to post a $500 deposit with the city. If the RV is removed from the property within the six months then the residents would receive the deposit back, but if the RV remains on the property past six months the deposit would be forfeited and the city would use the money to remove the RV.
If passed, the proposed ordinance would also limit curbside parking of RVs to 48 hours. The ordinance would not limit parking of an unoccupied RV on the owner’s property. In addition to ensuring the RV is licensed and registered with the state, the owner will need to pay an annual fee of $55 to the city and display the appropriate storage permit.
If approved by the city council the new ordinance would go into effect March 1.
Public Hearing
The council will also hold a public hearing to discuss the Elgin School District Land Lab’s request for annexation into city limits.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.