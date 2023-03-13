ELGIN — The Elgin City Council will discuss a number of agenda items on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., at Elgin City Hall, 790 South 8th St.
Under new business the city council will discuss passing a resolution to create a policy for reduced water, sewer and street fees for qualifying residents.
The proposed ordinance would reduce fees for residents over the age of 65 depending on income level.
Residents who are single who have an income less than $12,880 during the previous calendar year or residents who are the head of household with an income less than $17,420 during the previous calendar year would be eligible. For both groups all income sources must total less than the listed amount.
The council will also adjourn to executive session to discuss adjusting the hours of an RV park attendant.
Under old business, the city council will continue discussions about the market analysis of the old ambulance shed.
Councilors will select and appoint budget committee members for the upcoming fiscal year.
The meeting will be held in person and also livestreamed via Zoom. The link and instructions to join the zoom session are available in the meeting agenda.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.