ELGIN — A local couple showcased five of their antique tractors at Elgin Riverfest on Saturday, June 18.
Fred and Cathy Schoellig made Elgin their home in 1989. When the couple left New York, they sold their two antique tractors — a Minneapolis-Moline and John Deere. Over the last 30 years, they have rebuilt and expanded their collection.
“We’ve got six or seven more at home, we rotate which ones we bring out,” said Cathy Schoellig.
The husband and wife duo are painting contractors and run their own business — Schoellig & Schoellig on Indian Creek Road. They fix up old tractors during the winter.
“A lot of them don’t run when we get them,” Cathy Schoellig said.
The Schoelligs work on restoring the tractors together. Fred Schoellig, who has training as a mechanic, focuses on the engines and machinery while Cathy Schoellig does a lot of the detailing work.
Many of the tractors the couple bring to shows are works-in-progress. A major hurdle to finishing a restoration can be getting all the necessary parts, the couple said. While there are magazines dedicated to antique tractors where individuals can place advertisements looking for specific pieces, many parts are simply found through word of mouth at events like Riverfest.
“Part of the thrill is finding the piece you need,” Cathy Schoellig said.
Another exciting aspect of collecting antique tractors is stumbling upon old tractors for sale. After selling their original moline tractor, the couple had been looking for another.
“We were driving and we saw this old Moline on the side of the road with a for sale sign. We pulled over so fast,” reminisced Cathy Schoellig, miming making a hard left turn with a big smile on her face.
Collecting and restoring antique tractors is more than just a hobby for the Schoelligs. The couple live on a ranch and use their antique tractors on a daily basis. We could use our new equipment, but it is a lot more fun to hop on one of the old tractors, Cathy Schoellig said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.