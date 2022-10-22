ELGIN — The city council will be a mix of new names and familiar faces after the upcoming November election.
Residents have a packed ballot with a contested mayoral race, an uncontested city council race and three ballot measures seeking to amend the city’s charter.
Race for mayor
James Johnson is running against mayor Risa Hallgarth. Both Johnson and Hallgarth are life long Elgin residents and deeply care for the community.
Hallgarth was appointed mayor in 2021 by the city council to fill the remaining 23 month term of her predecessor, Allan Duffy. She had served on the council for four years and was its president at the time of Duffy’s resignation. The city’s rules stipulate when the mayor leaves before their term expires that the council president becomes mayor.
During her time as mayor, Hallgarth said she preferred not to be in the spotlight and that she would rather support city officials in any way she can. She and the city council went door to door over a two month period to complete surveys with residents.
“I want to do anything and everything to make our community more prosperous and livable,” she said.
Hallgarth added the city employees deserve the recognition and credit when it comes to the improvement residents see in Elgin. The city administrator and public works worked diligently to apply for grants to revitalize the sewer system.
Johnson has been a business owner from a young age. He owns and operates Johnson Quality Construction — which specializes in multi-family housing rehabs, commercial rehabs, and both interior and exterior remodels. Johnson also owns short-term rentals in the area. If elected, he believes his business experience would be a benefit to Elgin.
A main goal for Johnson is public safety. He has started to develop a working relationship with the Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen. Johnson thinks Elgin has a good contract with the sheriff’s office and said that he doesn’t believe that should have ever been put into question.
He would also like to see the council have a bigger social media presence. Johnson said that he is savvy with technology, which would help broaden the city council’s online reach.
“The biggest thing I feel like I could begin is some new energy,” he said.
City council
There are a total of three open council seats, which means there will still be an open position after the November election unless someone has a successful write-in campaign. David Reed and current City Councilor Rocky Burgess are running unopposed for the council.
Reed was born and raised in Oregon. He moved to Elgin eight years ago. He wants to see the city take a harder stance against drugs, but understands that law enforcement’s hands are tied because of Ballot Measure 110, which decriminalized drug possession. Reed tries to make his own impact on the youth by putting up anti-drug yard signs.
Once elected, Reed wants to increase transparency and communication between the council and residents. He aims to achieve this by going out and speaking with people. Reed would also like if the city council engaged more with the local school district.
“I’m running because I’m trying to keep Elgin a happy little community,” he said.
Burgess is running for another term on the city council. He has lived in Elgin since 1976 and graduated from Elgin High School. Burgess got married locally and raised all of his children in Elgin.
“I understand this town," he said. "I understand the community."
As councilor, Burgess said his main goals are to improve the infrastructure, make the city presentable and ensure expenses are kept low for residents.
Burgess said the city council strives to keep Elgin drug free and is trying to work around Ballot Measure 110. He said the council has been working on implementing ordinances that may help.
Ballot measures
The city council unanimously passed three resolutions during the July regular session that authorized three measures to appear on the November ballot.
Two of the measures center around the role of the city administration. Voters will decide whether to amend the city charter to make the city administrator a hired position rather than an elected official. If the measure passes, the administrator would be appointed by the city council. The second measure asks voters if the charter should be amended to combine the city recorder and city administrator into a single role.
The rules and regulations that a city administrator needs to know has increased over the years, Hallgarth said, which is why the council feels the administrator should be hired rather than elected.
“The role is very important to running the city,” she said.
The final measure on the ballots asks residents to vote on whether to allow electors to pay a $50 fee rather than collecting 20 signatures to appear on a ballot.
