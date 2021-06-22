ELGIN — Firefighters in Elgin extinguished empty stomachs, not fires, at this year’s Riverfest.
Community members came out Saturday, June 19, to take part in the Firemen’s Breakfast at the Elgin Fire Hall on the corner of 10th and Baltimore Street. The firefighters and support staff served pancakes, eggs, sausage and drinks to approximately 500 individuals in attendance throughout the morning.
“It’s good for the community and it’s an event we really enjoy,” Elgin Fire Chief Kevin Silvernail said. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.”
Riverfest returned to Elgin in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals from Elgin as well as visitors from around Union County and beyond took take part in the event.
The breakfast kicked off a full slate of activities across the community. Vintage car owners parked their vehicles throughout the field next to the Elgin Community Center, local artists displayed their exhibits at the opera house, quilters showed their work at Elgin High School and local food venders lined Baltimore Street to serve those in attendance.
For the Elgin Fire Department, the breakfast serves as a means to reach out to members of the city as well as raise crucial funds.
“This becomes a community focal point,” Elgin firefighter Mike Pearson said. “It’s for a dang good cause.”
The funds raised at the breakfast contribute toward Operation Santa Claus, a program run by the Elgin Fire Department to bring gifts to local children on Christmas Eve.
The chance to interact with locals in an informal, family-friendly environment was not taken for granted by the firefighters and support staff serving breakfast.
“We get to see a lot of people that we usually only see when it’s a really bad situation, when their house has burned down or we’re picking them up on a lift assist,” Pearson said.
According to Silvernail, the Elgin Fire Department has been hosting the Fireman’s Breakfast for nearly 40 years. Silvernail has served the department for 25 years and participates in the breakfast every year.
“It’s good for the people to see us, see inside the fire department and see who all the firefighters are,” he said. “They can see that their tax money is well spent and well used.”
The fire department charged $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 years or younger to partake in the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tables were set up throughout the inside of the fire hall as well as in the driveway outside to account for COVID-19 precautions as well as the large number of participants in attendance for the breakfast.
The Elgin Corner Market, owned by Brad and Kelly McLaughlin, donated the breakfast supplies for the Firemen’s Breakfast. Local musicians played folk music outside the fire hall throughout the duration of the event.
“It’s been a wonderful way to get the community together,” said Steve Oliver, of the Elgin Lions Club. “With the Firemen’s Breakfast as well as the car show, the quilt show, the art show and all of this put together, it’s a great community effort.”
Oliver and his wife, Kathy, president of the Elgin Lions Club, host the annual event and help coordinate the activities across the city. Following the conclusion of the Firemen’s Breakfast, the focal point of Riverfest is the congregation of vintage automobiles at the car show.
As the Elgin community gathered across the town for the various events, a sense of returning to normalcy crept back during Riverfest this year.
“It feels wonderful to get back out here and meet people,” Steve Oliver said. “People are just hungry to be out and visit each other after a year contained inside.”
