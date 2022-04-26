ELGIN — Hard work is paying off for the Elgin High School band.
After practicing their routine since early in the winter, members of the Elgin High School band are seeing the rewards of their dedication on the big stage. The Huskies took first place at the 1A Special District 4 competition to earn an automatic qualifier to the OSAA state band competition in Corvallis — the trip to state marks the first time an Elgin band has competed in the statewide event.
“It feels amazing,” senior saxophone player Paige Gifford said. “I’m so happy we were able to pull together, get the music done and go to state. We missed out on it so many years before, so it’s awesome to finally be able to do it.”
The Elgin High School band consists of 15 members, ranging from grades seven through 12. The Huskies placed first overall against Grant Union and Wallowa at the Special District 4 competition on Friday, March 18, scoring 84, 84 and 88 and automatically qualified. The Elgin band performed the songs “Highland Legend,” “Ballade” and “Legacy” at the district competition and will play the same routine at state.
Tucker Murphey is in his eighth year as the band’s director. Prior to his tenure at Elgin, the school had not had a band program for five years.
After two years of COVID-19 cancellations and a near miss at going to state in 2019, the Elgin band is poised to make its first-ever run at the OSAA state competition in Corvallis on May 13.
For Gifford, the collective hard work and dedication of the band stands out as a difference maker in the Huskies’ success.
“It’s a lot of work and a lot of Mr. Murphy going through drills with us to get down the rhythms,” Gifford said. “A lot of us take home our instruments to take more time to get the rhythms down and stuff like that, making sure they sound good.”
Gifford also noted that the band members try to stay as composed as possible on the day of an important performance like the district competition. As a senior with the most experience in the band, she makes it a point of emphasis that the band members not over stress themselves before going on stage.
At the 1A level, Elgin will be competing against eight teams from across Oregon at the state competition. Junior trumpet player Andrew Buckley stated that being around other bands with different skill sets will be a good learning experience for the Elgin band.
“I’m definitely nervous, but it’s going to be really fun,” he said. “Hopefully we can bring home a trophy.”
While each individual band member must have their instrument ready and notes memorized, the band is very much a team.
“Everybody works together really well,” Buckley said. “It’s nice being able to play with a band that is good at listening to each other, which helps the sound of the whole band.”
“It’s definitely very important,” Gifford said. “We’re kind of like a small family. We have to get along and we all lean on each other when it comes to playing our instruments well.”
In 2019, Elgin scored high enough to qualify for state but the band’s season ended after a mix-up made it ineligible for state qualification. Gifford is one of two seniors who were a part of that band, which has been a big motivation during the group’s strong showing this year.
“We lost out on going to state a couple years ago and then COVID happened, so this was really exciting since it’s my senior year,” Gifford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.