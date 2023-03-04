ELGIN — Students in Elgin High School’s woodshop classes often use pencils rather than pens to make reference points with graphite on wood that is to be cut.
This is ironic for a popular pen maker is emerging from the school's wood shop program.
Nathan George, a freshman at the high school, is demonstrating that he has the write stuff when it comes to pen making. George has created close to 40 wooden and acrylic pens over the past year. He said that he has been able to do this because of what he has learned from woodshop classes taught by Matt Adams and advice received from his cousin, Andrew Buckley, of Elgin, with helping him learn the art of pen making.
The pens are made with a lathe and turning tools.
“He does an excellent job, he pays a lot attention to detail," Adams said.
George has sold most of the pens he has made, many of which are sold in Elgin at All for You Salon and More.
Those using the pens George has made include state Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
Hansell likes the pen made by George so much that he wrote the student a note telling him how much he likes it.
Hansell was introduced to George’s pens while meeting with Elgin Mayor James Johnson.
Elgin Principal Dawn Guentert said Hansell needed a pen to write something down, so Johnson offered him one of George’s pens, which he is continuing to use during the current Legislative session.
Adams said George is among his hardest working students. Adams said he is always working on projects in the school's shop after school. He is often there until he closes the wood shop at 5 p.m.
“I have to kick him out," he said.
The shop teacher said that George is not easily discouraged. He noted that recently he was making a pepper grinder from wood that turned out to have a crack in it. The crack eventually got so big that George had to stop.
Instead of getting discouraged, George started over again with better wood and made into a good pepper grinder. Adams said less determined students might have given up on such a project after encountering such a problem.
Adams also credits George with being good at the art of intarsia woodworking, the art of creating a mosaic-like picture from pieces of wood. Different species of wood are selected for their color and cut to size using a scroll saw.
“He is very good at this," Adams said.
Guentert said George is the type of student teachers like having in their classes.
“He is respectful and kind," she said.
Adams agrees that George is the type of student that makes teaching fun.
“I wish I had 100 more students like him," he said.
